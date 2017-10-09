36 European titles submitted for the Oscars race

by Cineuropa

09/10/2017 - 36 out of a record of 92 submissions which will compete for the Best Foreign Language Film award at the 90th Oscars come from Europe

The submission period for the Best Foreign-language Film at the 90th Academy Awards has come to an end. Last year, 85 features were submitted to the Oscars, but this year the number has increased to 92. 36 of the countries that have submitted films for consideration for nomination are European.

Nine finalists will be selected from the total number of submissions by the end of December, before the Academy whittles that number down to five, announcing the nominees on 23 January 2017. The 90th Oscars ceremony will be held on 4 March 2018.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Here is the complete list of the eligible European submissions:

Albania: Daybreak , Gentian Koçi (news)

Austria: Happy End , Michael Haneke (news)

Belgium: Racer and the Jailbird , Michaël R. Roskam (news)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Men Don’t Cry , Alen Drljević (news)

Bulgaria: Glory , Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva (news)

Croatia: Quit Staring at My Plate , Hana Jušić (news)

Czech Republic: Ice Mother , Bohdan Sláma (news)

Denmark: You Disappear , Peter Schønau Fog (news)

Estonia: November , Rainer Sarnet (news)

Finland: Tom of Finland , Dome Karukoski (news)

France: BPM (Beats Per Minute) , Robin Campillo (news)

Georgia: Scary Mother , Ana Urushadze (news)

Germany: In the Fade , Fatih Akin (news)

Greece: Amerika Square , Yannis Sakaridis (news)

Hungary: On Body and Soul , Ildikó Enyedi (news)

Iceland: Under the Tree , Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson (news)

Ireland: Song of Granite , Pat Collins (news)

Italy: A Ciambra , Jonas Carpignano (news)

Kosovo: Unwanted , Edon Rizvanolli (news)

Latvia: The Chronicles of Melanie , Viestur Kairish (news)

Lithuania: Frost , Sharunas Bartas (news)

Luxembourg: Barrage , Laura Schroeder (news)

Netherlands: Layla M. , Mijke de Jong (news)

Norway: Thelma , Joachim Trier (news)

Poland: Spoor , Agnieszka Holland, Kasia Adamik (news)

Portugal: Saint George , Marco Martins (news)

Romania: The Fixer , Adrian Sitaru (news)

Russia: Loveless , Andrey Zvyagintsev

Serbia: Requiem for Mrs. J. , Bojan Vuletic (news)

Slovakia: The Line , Peter Bebjak (news)

Slovenia: The Miner, Hanna A. W. Slak (news)

Spain: Summer 1993 , Carla Simón (news)

Sweden: The Square , Ruben Östlund (news)

Switzerland: The Divine Order , Petra Volpe (news)

Ukraine: Black Level , Valentyn Vasyanovych

United Kingdom: My Pure Land, Sarmad Masud (news)

It is also worth noting that 14 films submitted by other countries have been co-produced by Europe:

Algeria: Road to Istanbul , Rachid Bouchareb

Argentina: Zama , Lucrecia Martel

Chile: A Fantastic Woman , Sebastián Lelio

Ecuador: Alba , Ana Cristina Barragán

Israel: Foxtrot , Samuel Maoz

Kyrgyzstan: Centaur , Aktan Arym Kubat

Lebanon: The Insult , Ziad Doueiri

Morocco: Razzia , Nabil Ayouch

Mozambique: The Train of Salt and Sugar , Licinio Azevedo

Nepal: White Sun , Deepak Rauniyar

Palestine: Wajib , Annemarie Jacir

Senegal: Félicité , Alain Gomis

South Africa: The Wound , John Trengove

Thailand: By the Time It Gets Dark , Anocha Suwichakornpong