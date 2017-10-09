Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Focus: The Square (2017)
OSCARS 2017 Europe

36 European titles submitted for the Oscars race

by 

- 36 out of a record of 92 submissions which will compete for the Best Foreign Language Film award at the 90th Oscars come from Europe

36 European titles submitted for the Oscars race

The submission period for the Best Foreign-language Film at the 90th Academy Awards has come to an end. Last year, 85 features were submitted to the Oscars, but this year the number has increased to 92. 36 of the countries that have submitted films for consideration for nomination are European.

Nine finalists will be selected from the total number of submissions by the end of December, before the Academy whittles that number down to five, announcing the nominees on 23 January 2017. The 90th Oscars ceremony will be held on 4 March 2018.

Here is the complete list of the eligible European submissions:

Here is the complete list of the eligible European submissions:

Albania: Daybreak [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Gentian Koçi
film profile], Gentian Koçi (news)

Austria: Happy End [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Michael Haneke
film profile], Michael Haneke (news)

Belgium: Racer and the Jailbird [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Michael Roskam
film profile], Michaël R. Roskam (news)

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Men Don’t Cry [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alen Drljević
film profile], Alen Drljević (news)

Bulgaria: Glory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petar Valchanov
interview: Petar Valchanov, Kristina G…
film profile], Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva (news)

Croatia: Quit Staring at My Plate [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hana Jušić
film profile], Hana Jušić (news)

Czech Republic: Ice Mother [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Bohdan Sláma (news)

Denmark: You Disappear [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Peter Schønau Fog
film profile], Peter Schønau Fog (news)

Estonia: November [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Rainer Sarnet (news)

Finland: Tom of Finland [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Dome Karukoski
film profile], Dome Karukoski (news)

France: BPM (Beats Per Minute) [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Arnaud Valois
interview: Marie-Ange Luciani
interview: Robin Campillo
film profile], Robin Campillo (news)

Georgia: Scary Mother [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ana Urushadze
film profile], Ana Urushadze (news)

Germany: In the Fade [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Fatih Akin
film profile], Fatih Akin (news)

Greece: Amerika Square [+see also:
trailer
interview: Yannis Sakaridis
film profile], Yannis Sakaridis (news)

Hungary: On Body and Soul [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ildiko Enyedi
film profile], Ildikó Enyedi (news)

Iceland: Under the Tree [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson
film profile], Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson (news)

Ireland: Song of Granite [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Pat Collins (news)

Italy: A Ciambra [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jonas Carpignano
film profile], Jonas Carpignano (news)

Kosovo: Unwanted [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Edon Rizvanolli
film profile], Edon Rizvanolli (news)

Latvia: The Chronicles of Melanie [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Viestur Kairish (news)

Lithuania: Frost [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Sharunas Bartas
film profile], Sharunas Bartas (news)

Luxembourg: Barrage [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Laura Schroeder
film profile], Laura Schroeder (news)

Netherlands: Layla M. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Mijke de Jong (news)

Norway: Thelma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Joachim Trier
film profile], Joachim Trier (news)

Poland: Spoor [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Agnieszka Holland
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
film profile], Agnieszka Holland, Kasia Adamik (news)

Portugal: Saint George [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Marco Martins
film profile], Marco Martins (news)

Romania: The Fixer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Adrian Sitaru
interview: Tudor Aaron Istodor
film profile], Adrian Sitaru (news)

Russia: Loveless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Andrey Zvyagintsev

Serbia: Requiem for Mrs. J. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bojan Vuletić
film profile], Bojan Vuletic (news)

Slovakia: The Line [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Andrey Yermak
interview: Peter Bebjak
film profile], Peter Bebjak (news)

Slovenia: The Miner, Hanna A. W. Slak (news)

Spain: Summer 1993 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Carla Simón
film profile], Carla Simón (news)

Sweden: The Square [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ruben Östlund
film profile], Ruben Östlund (news)

Switzerland: The Divine Order [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Petra Volpe
film profile], Petra Volpe (news)

Ukraine: Black Level [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Valentyn Vasyanovych

United Kingdom: My Pure Land, Sarmad Masud (news)

It is also worth noting that 14 films submitted by other countries have been co-produced by Europe:

Algeria: Road to Istanbul [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Rachid Bouchareb

Argentina: Zama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Lucrecia Martel
film profile], Lucrecia Martel

Chile: A Fantastic Woman [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Sebastián Lelio

Ecuador: Alba [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Ana Cristina Barragán

Israel: Foxtrot [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Samuel Maoz
film profile], Samuel Maoz

Kyrgyzstan: Centaur [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Aktan Arym Kubat

Lebanon: The Insult [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ziad Doueiri
film profile], Ziad Doueiri

Morocco: Razzia [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nabil Ayouch
film profile], Nabil Ayouch

Mozambique: The Train of Salt and Sugar [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Licinio Azevedo

Nepal: White Sun [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Deepak Rauniyar

Palestine: Wajib [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Annemarie Jacir

Senegal: Félicité [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alain Gomis
film profile], Alain Gomis

South Africa: The Wound [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], John Trengove

Thailand: By the Time It Gets Dark [+see also:
trailer
film profile], Anocha Suwichakornpong

 
