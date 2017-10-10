Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Directions (2017)
Loving Vincent (2016)
What Will People Say (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
The Square (2017)
Happy End (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Loving Vincent (2016)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

INDUSTRY Albania

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Balkan Film Market wraps the latest edition of Albascript+

by 

- The new iteration of the Albascript+ workshop included film projects from the entire Balkan region that are at the early script development stage

The Balkan Film Market wraps the latest edition of Albascript+

After six intensive days, the second iteration of the Albascript+ script development programme wrapped up during the first Balkan Film Market (BFM), which ran from 2-7 October. The workshop, which was initially launched in 2016 and was reserved exclusively for Albanian participants, this year welcomed ten feature-film and six short-film projects from seven Balkan countries that were at the early development stage and were seeking further consultancy and help in order to be realised.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

After a series of training sessions and master classes that were organised either in groups or individually, the participants had a chance to further develop their screenplays, collaborate with their peers and be introduced to acclaimed film professionals who were also attending the BFM’s first edition. The programme unspooled under the auspices of four mentors: Giovanni Robbiano, head of the International department at FAMU; Amedeo D’Adamo, professor of Film Directing and Marketing; Blerta Zeqiri, writer and director; and Dimitris Emmanouilides, script development mentor for the MFI Script 2 Film Workshops. The group sessions were held on a daily basis and were focused on setting goals while also making suggestions; furthermore, the participants were also able to have one-on-one meetings with their mentors in order to explore the needs of each project, and more networking sessions were also organised towards the end of the workshop.

In the master class sessions, which were also open to the public, the challenges of co-productions were presented by Julien Ezanno, bilateral affairs advisor at the CNC, while Brigitta Manthey, funding advisor, development at Medienboard Berlin Brandenburg, focused on Balkan co-production with the involvement of the leading film fund.

The ten feature-film projects that took part were:

Amercement Fokion Borgis and Panos Tragos (Greece)
Bunker Marko Crnogorski and Jana Paunoska (Macedonia)
Close the Door Parta Kelmendi (Kosovo)
Hotline Dren Zherka (Kosovo)
Hostage Saimir Gongo (Albania)
Life in Concrete Ermela Teli (Albania)
Men of Deeds Radu Romaniuc (Romania)
The End of the World Aleksandra Urošević (Serbia)
The First Wife Elkjana Gjipali (Albania)
ThraxHristo Hristov (Bulgaria) 

The six short-film projects that took part were:

Concerto Blerina Goce (Albania)
In the Stormy Years Kejdi Demneri (Albania)
She More Raça (Kosovo)
Smoke Rising Konstantinos Kalogridis (Greece)
The PostKiril Maksimoski (Macedonia)
Transbus Nart Zeqiraj (Kosovo)

 
EPI EarlyBird
LIM
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss