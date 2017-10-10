Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Directions (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
Loving Vincent (2016)
What Will People Say (2017)
The Square (2017)
Happy End (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Nico, 1988 (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

FUNDING Albania

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The Albanian National Center of Cinematography selects minority co-productions to fund

by 

- Through a pitching session held at the first Balkan Film Market, the ANCC selected the international film projects to which it will lend its support

The Albanian National Center of Cinematography selects minority co-productions to fund
Director Borjan Zafirovski pitching The Happiness Effect

Since 2015, Albania has become an active new partner for international co-productions. Focusing initially on the regional Balkan market, but by no means limited to it, the Albanian National Center of Cinematography (ANCC) offers its support to productions seeking an Albanian minority co-producer. By way of example, some of the international films that the ANCC has financed in the recent past are: The Marriage by Blerta Zeqiri (Kosovo), The Vanished by Arben Thaçi (Macedonia) and Money Game by Antonio Morabito (Italy).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)LIM_468*60_inner_pages

For its 2017 selection of minority co-productions, the ANCC decided to conduct a pitching session during the first edition of the Balkan Film Market, where the ten shortlisted projects, which had already secured 80% of their budget and were still looking for the remaining 20%, were presented both to the Selection Committee, chaired by the ANCC’s chairman, Ilir Butka, and to an audience of international and local film professionals. This session offered further exposure to all of the projects – even those that were not actually selected to be financed by the ANCC – as they were able to attract individual producers interested in them.

The three selected projects supported by the ANCC for minority co-production with Albania are:

The Happiness Effect by Borjan Zafirovski (Macedonia): 21-year-old Leon is diagnosed with a terminal illness and decides to dedicate what little time he has left to initiating a campaign revolving around a viral video that aims to bring happiness to the world. This will be the positive legacy that he leaves for everyone – and, more importantly, for his brother Igor. It is being produced by Albanian company Lissus Media.

Holy Boom by Maria Lafi (Greece): three different characters living in a central neighbourhood of Athens will see their lives interconnect through a random series of events that coincide with the holy week during Orthodox Easter. It is being staged by Albanian outfit ’90Production.

Zana by Antoneta Kastrati (Kosovo/USA): a rather dark psychological drama that focuses on the modern-day battle between black magic and the trauma of the 1999 Kosovo War victims. It is being produced by Albanian firm On Film Production.

The rest of the film projects that were seeking the ANCC’s support and which were presented at the BFM pitching session were:

The Angel’s BreathJani Bojadji (Macedonia)
Production company: Papadhimitri Film Production

HiveBlerta Basholli (Kosovo)
Production company: Bunker Film+

Lena and VladimirIgor Aleksov (Macedonia)
Production company: Albasky Film

May Be… (aka Perhaps…) – Kastriot Abdyli (Macedonia)
Production company: EJF Production

SKYPEIsa Qosja (Kosovo)
Production company: Kube Studio

Three Territories of SummerMaša Nešković (Serbia)
Production company: Foto Kozmos

Vera Dreams of the SeaKaltrina Krasniqi (Kosovo)
Production company: Era Film

 
EPI eTraining
LIM
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss