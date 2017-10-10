Ismael's Ghosts (2017)
Focus: Nico, 1988 (2017)
Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION France/Germany

Shoot about to kick off for Mia Hansen-Løve’s Maya

by 

- The cast of this Les Film Pelléas production, set to be sold by Orange Studio, includes Roman Kolinka, Aarshi Banerjee, Alex Descas, Judith Chemla and Johanna Ter Steege

Shoot about to kick off for Mia Hansen-Løve’s Maya
Director Mia Hansen-Løve

Mid-October will mark the start of the shoot for Maya, the sixth feature by Mia Hansen-Løve, following All Is Forgiven [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: David Thion
interview: Mia Hansen-Löve
film profile] (Directors’ Fortnight 2007), Father of My Children [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Mia Hansen-Løve
film profile] (Un Certain Regard Special Jury Prize at Cannes in 2009), Goodbye First Love [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Mia Hansen-Love
film profile] (Special Mention at Locarno in 2011), Eden [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Charles Gillibert
interview: Mia Hansen-Løve
film profile] (in competition at San Sebastián in 2014) and Things to Come [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Mia Hansen-Løve
film profile] (Silver Bear for Best Director at Berlin in 2016).

The cast includes Roman Kolinka (who is teaming up with the director once again after Eden and Things to Come), India’s Aarshi Banerjee, Alex Descas (who has appeared in seven of Claire Denis’ movies, including 35 Shots of Rum [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Bright Sunshine In [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]), Judith Chemla (nominated for the César Award for Best Actress in 2017 for A Woman’s Life [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Stéphane Brizé
film profile] and the César for Best Supporting Actress in 2013 for Camille Rewinds [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) and Dutch thesp Johanna ter Steege (J’entends plus la guitare, Last Conversation).

Written by the director, the story revolves around a young man, a war photographer recently released after being held captive in Syria for several months. Back in his hometown, Paris, he unsuccessfully tries to resume the normal course of his existence. So he decides to leave for India, where his mother lives, to try to rebuild his life. There, he meets a 17-year-old Indian girl who will assume a growing importance for him. As the weeks fly by, he tries to give his life new meaning.

Produced by Philippe Martin and David Thion for Les Films Pelléas, Maya is being co-produced by Arte France Cinéma, Orange Studio, O / Dauphin Films, Pio & Co and German outfit Razor Film. Having been pre-purchased by Canal+ and Ciné+ in France, and by ZDF in Germany, the feature is also being backed by the CNC and the FFA via the French-German mini co-production treaty, CN6 and Cinemage 12. The nine-week shoot will take place from mid-October until the end of December in India, France and Jordan, with Hélène Louvart serving as DoP. The French distribution will be handled by Les Films du Losange, while the movie will be released in Germany by Weltkino Film. The international sales are being managed by Orange Studio.

As a reminder, Les Films Pelléas, which unveiled Until the Birds Return [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Karim Moussaoui
film profile] by Karim Moussaoui (released in France on 8 November) at Cannes and Mrs. Hyde [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Serge Bozon
film profile] by Serge Bozon (released on 28 March 2018) at Locarno, currently has the titles Remise de peine by Pierre Salvadori (see the article) and Sorry Angel by Christophe Honoré (see the article) in post-production.

(Translated from French)

 
