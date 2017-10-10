Lynch, Dolan, Soderbergh and Taviani on the guest list for Rome Film Festival

by Vittoria Scarpa

10/10/2017 - The 12th edition of the event, directed by Antonio Monda, will be held from 26 October to 5 November. Among the guests are Ian McKellen, Christoph Waltz and Vanessa Redgrave

After "last year's extraordinary edition" (+18% audience attendance, +38% coverage in the international press, and an opening film - Moonlight - which won an Oscar), Rome Film Festival continues to define its identity, as does its artistic director Antonio Monda (in his third year of commission, and just reconfirmed for another three years) who is still attempting to shape the event with both quality and variety, inclusive of just one official selection with no competition (the only prize to remain will be selected by the audience), homages and retrospectives, and above all, close encounters with the great personalities of cinema and culture. All built on the idea of "selecting, not increasing," for an event that Monda has defined as simply "beautiful."

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Fourteen world premieres and ten international premieres, featuring films from 31 countries worldwide are on the cards for the 12th Rome Film Festival (26 October to 5 November 2017 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica) with two common threads: music and sports. There are 39 titles (fiction and documentaries) in Official Selection, including Rainbow - A Private Affair by Paolo and Vittorio Taviani, various French titles (C’est La Vie! by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, Maria By Callas, In Her Own Words by Tom Wolf, My Son by Christian Carion, Catch the Wind by Gaël Morel, All That Divides Us by Thierry Klifa) as well as Abracadabra by Pablo Berger, Live and Nothing More by Antonio Méndez Esparza, Borg/McEnroe by Janus Metz, In Blue by Jaap van Heusden, the Ferrari doc: Race to Immortality by Daryl Goodrich, Little Crusader by Václav Kadrnka, Light by Barbara Albert and Valley of Shadows by Jonas Matzow Gulbrandsen. The festival's opening night is entrusted to the US Western Hostiles by Scott Cooper, also of note is Detroit by Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow, Last Flag Flying by Richard Linklater, Logan Lucky by Steven Soderbergh and the animated film presented in collaboration with Alice nella città (read the program here), The Breadwinner directed by Nora Twomey and produced by Angelina Jolie.

The “Everybody’s talking about it” section, which brings together world-class films, includes titles such as The Party by Sally Potter, Insyriated by Philippe Van Leeuw and the TV series adapted from Volker Kutscher's best-sellers, Babylon Berlin, a Sky and Beta Film co-production which boasts Tom Tykwer among its directors. Among the special events closing this year's festival is the new film by the director of Perfect strangers , The Place by Paolo Genovese. There are set to be twelve close encounters with directors, actors and great personalities of culture and sports in total. Among them will be David Lynch (Career Award 2017, which will be awarded by Paolo Sorrentino) Xavier Dolan, Jake Gyllenhaall, Ian McKellen, Nanni Moretti (who will present a new 10-minute unpublished work), Christoph Waltz and Vanessa Redgrave.

This year's retrospective is dedicated to "the Italian School," with titles such as Umberto D. by Vittorio De Sica, 8½ by Federico Fellini, The Damned by Luchino Visconti and many more. Among the restorations and homages is Dillinger is Dead by Marco Ferreri and Sacco and Vanzetti by Giuliano Montaldo. The “Films of our lives” section, which allows every festival selector to choose their preferred work from a particular genre, is dedicated to the musical this year (among the titles proposed again is Across the Universe by Julie Taymor). The Girl in the Fog , the debut by the internationally renowned writer Donato Carrisi, adapted from his novel of the same name, will be screened at the pre-opening on October 25.

(Translated from Italian)