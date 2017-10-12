The Warsaw Film Festival gears up to present 119 features

by Ola Salwa

12/10/2017 - The programme of the 33rd edition of the Polish gathering, unspooling from 13-22 October, includes 28 world premieres

The Warsaw Film Festival (WFF), which is one of the top cultural events held in the Polish capital, with a regular audience of around 100,000 viewers, will open on Friday 13 October with the world premiere of Andrzej Jakimowski’s Once Upon a Time in November. His previous films, including 2012’s Imagine , were also shown at Warsaw. This year’s edition is highly diverse – the audience will be presented with 119 features and 76 short films hailing from 63 different countries. There are 28 world premieres, 27 international ones and 13 European ones, which is hardly surprising, given that the gathering prides itself on bringing films that have never been seen before. Apart from this fresh batch of titles, the WFF will also screen some festival favourites, such as Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Killing of a Sacred Deer , Claire Denis’ Bright Sunshine In , Sergey Loznitsa’s A Gentle Creature and Vanessa Redgrave’s directorial debut, Sea Sorrow .

The WFF programme is divided into five competitive (International Competition, Competition 1-2, Free Spirit, Documentary Film Competition and Short Film Competition) and four non-competitive sections, with additional sidebar screenings to boot. The International Competition will present 15 films: 2557 by Roderick Warich, A Balkan Noir by Dražen Kuljanin, Be Prepared by Robert Gliński, Beyond Words by Urszula Antoniak, Boarding Pass by Mehdi Rahmani, If You Saw His Heart by Joan Chemla, Of Skin and Men by Mehdi Ben Attia, the aforementioned Once Upon a Time in November, Sella Turcica by Yusup Razykov, Sideway by Tayfun Pirselimoğlu, The Anniversary by Dan Chisu, The Bomb by Ralston Gonzales, The Confession by Zaza Urushadze, The Miner by Hanna Slak and To Kill a Watermelon by Zehao Gao. Five of these films (A Balkan Noir, Of Skin and Men, Sideway, Once Upon a Time in November and The Confession) will be enjoying their world premieres in Poland. The winner will be chosen by a jury consisting of film professionals and will be presented with the Warsaw Grand Prix (which comes with a cash prize of approximately €22,000).

Some of the filmmakers, such as Urushadze, Chisu and Jakimowski, are not only Warsaw regulars, but they also previously presented their projects during the festival’s industry event, CentEast. Running since 2005, the film market was one of the first platforms to promote Polish film to international professionals. From the upcoming edition onwards, it has been renamed Warsaw Industry Days (WID) and has been expanded. The new parts of the programme are Pitch&Meet Warsaw Coproduction Meetings, First Cut Lab and Doc Lab Poland. The WID also includes a closed workshop for young filmmakers (Warsaw Next), another for film critics (FIPRESCI Warsaw Critics Project), Warsaw Screenings (the presentation of new Polish films to international sales agents and distributors), Warsaw Works-In-Progress presentations, and “The Art of Film Editing” open workshop. The first edition of the WID will be held from 19-21 October.

The festival will wrap up on Sunday 22 October with Submergence , directed by Wim Wenders. The full programme and a screening schedule can be found here.