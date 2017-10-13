Redoubtable (2017)
The Basics of Killing (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
The Party (2017)
Directions (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
Loving Vincent (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Directions (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Bulgaria

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Yana Titova preparing her independent debut feature, Fall and Salvation

by 

- The NB Studio production will be shot in October, January and May

Yana Titova preparing her independent debut feature, Fall and Salvation
Director Yana Titova

Actress-director Yana Titova is preparing her independent debut feature, Fall and Salvation, an NB Studio production that retraces eight years in the life of a heroin and methadone addict, Vessela Toteva. The first leg of the 28 days of shooting is scheduled for the end of this month, with the bulk of the production set to take place in January. The team and DoP Martin Balkansky will wait for May to shoot spring and summer exteriors. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The screenplay, written by Titova, is based on Vessela Toteva’s autobiographical book of the same title. Set in the 1990s, when heroin was increasingly becoming available in Bulgaria, the story will present Toteva’s struggle with addiction over eight years. Influenced by her addict lover (Dimitar NikolovHristo [+see also:
film review
interview: Grigor Lefterov
film profile]) and helped by her former husband (Aleksandar AleksievRadiogram [+see also:
film review
film profile]Heights), the protagonist will find hope in her daughter, Valentina. Interestingly, Toteva’s daughter in real life, actress Valentina Karol, will play her mother in the film. Lydia IndjovaSilvia LulchevaIvan Barnev and Irmena Chichikova play other significant parts.

The budget amounts to approximately €200,000, with no financial support from the Bulgarian National Film Center. The team is currently searching for co-production partners. Producer-actor Aleksandar Aleksiev tells Cineuropa that sponsors and financial partners are reacting well to the story and are eager to support what they consider a “social cause”.

Yana Titova tells Cineuropa that she sees her film as an alarm bell for Bulgaria’s drug issues. “We want to inform both parents and their children about the consequences of drug addiction. We also want to make an inspiring film able to convey a hopeful message that there is salvation.” She also says her film has a positive message, and she expects it to spark controversy and debate, as drug addiction is a topic that Bulgarians are reluctant to discuss openly and publicly. 

 
Jihlava
Focal Production Value
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss