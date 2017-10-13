Redoubtable (2017)
The Basics of Killing (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
The Party (2017)
Directions (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
Loving Vincent (2016)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Basics of Killing (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

LONDON 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool: Just on screen

by 

- The Barbara Broccoli-produced drama by Paul McGuigan is based on Peter Turner’s book about forgotten idol Gloria Grahame

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool: Just on screen
Jamie Bell and Annette Bening in Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Playing as a Gala screening at the BFI London Film Festival following its launch at Toronto, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool takes an affectionate look at the last days of Gloria Grahame, as seen through the eyes of her British lover Peter Turner, upon whose memoir Paul McGuigan’s delicate film is based.

Grahame starred in It’s a Wonderful Life (1946) and Oklahoma! (1955), and won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her turn in The Bad and the Beautiful (1952). However, when the action starts in London in 1978, her star has waned to such an extent that Turner has no idea who she is when he meets her in a lodging house. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Annette Bening is clearly having fun in the ageing-actress role that has a touch of Sunset Boulevard’sGloria Swanson about it. And like Bette Davis in All About Eve, Grahame is worried about where her career is heading, now that she has fallen out of favour in Hollywood and the decades are passing by. Yet she remains exuberant, confident and eccentric. She’s in London in the late 1970s, hoping to prove there is still life in the old dog with a stint on stage. It’s her gumption and extravagance that first catch Turner’s eye.

In stark contrast to Bening, Jamie Bell makes Turner as mild-mannered as he possibly can. From the way Bell seems to make himself small, to the low, deliberate speech, Turner is a man of modest means. His career is hardly dwelled upon, although it is the cause of a major narrative rupture, with McGuigan more interested in the relationship that Turner has with the two older women in his life, Grahame and his mother, played endearingly by Julie Christie.

The film plays out in London, New York, Los Angeles and Liverpool. Every city is given its own flavour by Scottish director McGuigan, a filmmaker best known for his early thrillers, Gangster No. 1 (2000), Lucky Number Slevin (2006) and Wicker Park (2004). Although this is a much softer film, driven by romantic yearning, there are still the elements of confrontation, violence and divide that marked his early work. Turner has disputes with his brother (Stephen Graham), and his family are conflicted over his relationship with Grahame. There is also something stilted about Turner’s relationship with the Oscar winner, and their completely different personalities and behaviour make them an odd couple more than the age gap does. The disparity between the two, and the different scale of their performances, is interesting, but occasionally it also creates an odd disconnect, as if they are acting in different productions. 

The film turns more poignant and weepie when Grahame is struck down by illness and has to move in with the Turners. The exuberance of the early scenes gives way to a pathos and mournfulness as Grahame struggles to get out of bed. It’s here that the film finally finds its best form, as it elicits empathy for Grahame and tugs at the heartstrings as she fades before our eyes.

The film was produced by EON Productions Ltd and IM Global, in association with Synchronistic Pictures. 

See also

 
 

see also

EPI Distribution
LIM
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss