17th Viennale programme unveiled

by Bénédicte Prot

16/10/2017 - The organisers of the great Vienna International Film Festival have produced yet another rich and varied programme of events

With just a week to go before the festivities begin, the programme for the 17th Viennale (running from 19 October-2 November) has just been announced and is expected to attract an audience composed of nigh on 95,000 young and cosmopolitan visitors to the five participating cinemas in the Austrian capital.

Among the feature films on the agenda are a number of European films that have had previous outings at other big festivals, such as the Berlin Film Festival movies Félicité by Alain Gomis, Bright Nights by Thomas Arslan (Germany/Norway) and Casting by Nicolas Wackerbarth. There are also films previously unveiled at Cannes, such as BPM (Beats Per Minute) by Robin Campillo, The Workshop by Laurent Cantet, The Nothing Factory by Portugese filmmaker Pedro Pinho, Raw by Julia Ducournau, Ismael’s Ghosts by Arnaud Desplechin, Barbara directed by its devoted male lead Mathieu Amalric, Loveless by Andreï Zviagintsev, Bright Sunshine In by Claire Denis, Montparnasse Bienvenue by Léonor Sérraille, Jeannette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc by Bruno Dumont and Lover for a Day by Philippe Garrel. Venetian selections, meanwhile, include The House by the Sea by Robert Guédiguian, The Insult by Ziad Doueiri (France/Lebanon), Hannah by Andrea Pallaoro (Italy/Belgium/France), starring Charlotte Rampling, and The Night I Swam by Damien Manivel and Kohei Igarashi. There is also Mademoiselle Paradis by Austrian filmmaker Barbara Albert, which was presented at Toronto, Daphne by Peter Mackie Burns (UK), Making Judith by Klaus Lemke, Reinventing Marvin by Anne Fontaine and with Isabelle Huppert playing herself, Milla by Valérie Massadian (France/Portugal), The Nile Hilton Incident by Tarik Saleh (Sweden/Denmark/Germany), 3/4 by Bulgarian filmmaker Ilian Metev, Summer 1993 by Carla Simon (Spain), and Before Summer Ends by Maryam Goormaghtigh (France/Switzerland).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The pickings are just as rich in the Documentaries section, with films such as West of the Jordan River by Amos Gitaï, the film series Four Sisters by Claude Lanzmann, Cry Baby, Cry by Austrian filmmaker Antonin Svoboda, The Prince of Nothingwood by Sonia Kronlund (France/Germany), Mama Colonel by Dieudo Hamadi (France/Congo) and Sea Sorrow by Vanessa Redgrave (UK) to name just a few.

Special programmes will be shown in homage to early 20th-century Austrian actress Carmen Cartellieri, German director-screenwriter-teacher-actor Heinz Emigholz, Raymond Depardon and German director Valeska Grisebach, whose latest film, Western , unveiled in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, is a finalist for the LUX Prize 2017. The work of the wonderful, internationally renowned Viennese actor Christoph Waltz is celebrated in the Tribute section of the festival, and the annual Homage will of course be dedicated to the long-standing director of the Viennale, Hans Hurch, who sadly passed away this year, having channelled years of passion and commitment into creating a genuine celebration of cinema, with no golden statues, no attendee hierarchies, no sponsor logos appearing on screens, no red carpets or photo calls, but which never fails to attract a great number of stars, such as those above, and many, many more.

(Translated from French)