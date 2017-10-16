17th Viennale programme unveiled
by Bénédicte Prot
- The organisers of the great Vienna International Film Festival have produced yet another rich and varied programme of events
With just a week to go before the festivities begin, the programme for the 17th Viennale (running from 19 October-2 November) has just been announced and is expected to attract an audience composed of nigh on 95,000 young and cosmopolitan visitors to the five participating cinemas in the Austrian capital.
Among the feature films on the agenda are a number of European films that have had previous outings at other big festivals, such as the Berlin Film Festival movies Félicité
by Alain Gomis, Bright Nights
by Thomas Arslan (Germany/Norway) and Casting
by Nicolas Wackerbarth. There are also films previously unveiled at Cannes, such as BPM (Beats Per Minute)
by Robin Campillo, The Workshop
by Laurent Cantet, The Nothing Factory
by Portugese filmmaker Pedro Pinho, Raw
by Julia Ducournau, Ismael's Ghosts
by Arnaud Desplechin, Barbara
directed by its devoted male lead Mathieu Amalric, Loveless
by Andreï Zviagintsev, Bright Sunshine In
by Claire Denis, Montparnasse Bienvenue
by Léonor Sérraille, Jeannette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc
by Bruno Dumont and Lover for a Day
by Philippe Garrel. Venetian selections, meanwhile, include The House by the Sea
by Robert Guédiguian, The Insult
by Ziad Doueiri (France/Lebanon), Hannah
by Andrea Pallaoro (Italy/Belgium/France), starring Charlotte Rampling, and The Night I Swam
by Damien Manivel and Kohei Igarashi. There is also Mademoiselle Paradis
by Austrian filmmaker Barbara Albert, which was presented at Toronto, Daphne
by Peter Mackie Burns (UK), Making Judith by Klaus Lemke, Reinventing Marvin
by Anne Fontaine and with Isabelle Huppert playing herself, Milla
by Valérie Massadian (France/Portugal), The Nile Hilton Incident
by Tarik Saleh (Sweden/Denmark/Germany), 3/4
by Bulgarian filmmaker Ilian Metev, Summer 1993
by Carla Simon (Spain), and Before Summer Ends
by Maryam Goormaghtigh (France/Switzerland).
The pickings are just as rich in the Documentaries section, with films such as West of the Jordan River [+see also:
by Amos Gitaï, the film series Four Sisters by Claude Lanzmann, Cry Baby, Cry by Austrian filmmaker Antonin Svoboda, The Prince of Nothingwood
by Sonia Kronlund (France/Germany), Mama Colonel
by Dieudo Hamadi (France/Congo) and Sea Sorrow
by Vanessa Redgrave (UK) to name just a few.
Special programmes will be shown in homage to early 20th-century Austrian actress Carmen Cartellieri, German director-screenwriter-teacher-actor Heinz Emigholz, Raymond Depardon and German director Valeska Grisebach, whose latest film, Western
film profile], unveiled in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes, is a finalist for the LUX Prize 2017. The work of the wonderful, internationally renowned Viennese actor Christoph Waltz is celebrated in the Tribute section of the festival, and the annual Homage will of course be dedicated to the long-standing director of the Viennale, Hans Hurch, who sadly passed away this year, having channelled years of passion and commitment into creating a genuine celebration of cinema, with no golden statues, no attendee hierarchies, no sponsor logos appearing on screens, no red carpets or photo calls, but which never fails to attract a great number of stars, such as those above, and many, many more.
(Translated from French)