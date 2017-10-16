Kornél Mundruczó’s Jupiter’s Moon wins Sitges
by Marko Stojiljković
- The Hungarian film has triumphed in the official selection of the 50th jubilee edition of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, while Joachim Trier’s Thelma won the Special Jury Award
The jury of the 50th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival has decided upon the award winners and handed out the prizes at two separate ceremonies in the Melia Auditori and on the Playa La Fragata on Saturday evening. In the jury’s explanation, it was stated that Kornél Mundruczó’s Jupiter’s Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Kornél Mundruczó
film profile] “brings complexity to Sitges and raises awareness of one of the toughest topics of our time – immigration”. Besides the main Award for Best Feature-length Film, Jupiter’s Moon scooped one more trophy, as Ferenc Deák was victorious for Best Special Effects.
The other title that went home with multiple awards in the official competition was Joachim Trier’s Thelma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Joachim Trier
film profile], adding the Award for Best Screenplay to the Special Jury Award. Coralie Fargeat won Best Director for Revenge, while Andrew Droz Palermo was crowned with the Award for Best Cinematography for A Ghost Story. Marsha Timothy and Rafe Spall were pronounced Best Actor and Best Actress, for Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and The Ritual, respectively.
Matar a dios by Albert Pintó and Caye Casas won the Grand Audience Award, while R.I.P. by the same filmmaking duo was awarded Best Short.
Here is the complete list of award winners:
Sitges 50 Official Selection
Best Feature-length Film
Jupiter’s Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Kornél Mundruczó
film profile] - Kornél Mundruczó (Hungary/Germany)
Special Jury Award
Thelma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Joachim Trier
film profile] - Joachim Trier (Norway/France/Denmark/Sweden)
Best Director
Coralie Fargeat - Revenge (France)
Best Actress
Marsha Timothy - Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Indonesia/France/Malaysia/Thailand)
Best Actor
Rafe Spall - The Ritual (UK)
Best Screenplay
Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt - Thelma
Best Special Effects
Ferenc Deák - Jupiter’s Moon
Best Cinematography
Andrew Droz Palermo - A Ghost Story (USA)
Grand Audience Award
Matar a dios - Albert Pintó and Caye Casas (Spain)
Best Short Film
R.I.P. - Albert Pintó and Caye Casas (Spain)
Focus Asia
A Special Lady - Lee An-Kyu (Korea)
Special Mention
Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts - Mouly Surya
Orbita
The Battleship Island: Director’s Cut - Ryoo Seung-wan (Korea)
Panorama Fantastic
Creep 2 - Patrick Brice (USA)
Panorama Documenta
78/52 - Alexandre O Philippe (USA)
Anima’t
Tehran Taboo [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ali Soozandeh
film profile] - Ali Soozandeh (Germany/Austria)
Best Short
Hybrids - Florian Brauch, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Taihades, Yohan Thireau and Romain Thirion (France)
New Visions One
Dave Made a Maze - Bill Waterson (USA)
Special Mention
Kuso - Steven Ellison (USA)
New Visions Plus
Dawson City: Frozen Time [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Bill Morrison (USA/France)
New Visions Short
Hoissuru - Armand Rovira (Spain)
Critics’ Jury
Jose Luis Guarner Award (Best Feature)
Good Manners [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra (Brazil/France)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Yorgos Lanthimos
film profile] - Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/UK/USA)
Citizen Kane Award (Best Up-and-coming Director)
Coralie Fargeat - Revenge
Best Film Discovery
Brigsby Bear - Dave McCary (USA)
Carnet Young Jury
Best Film
A Ghost Story – David Lowery
Best Film Midnight X-Treme
Anna and the Apocalypse - John McPhail (USA)
Brigadoon Paul Naschy Award
Cuerno de hueso - Adrián López (Spain)
Samsung Sitges Cocoon
Best Film
Knives - Adam Cosco (USA)
Special Mention
Ray - Rafael Pavón (Spain)
Audience Award
Alteration - Jérome Blanquet (France)
Mélies
Best Film
Thelma – Joachim Trier
Best Short
Expire - Magalí Magistri (France)
Blood Window (Latin American Award)
Madraza - Hernan Aguilar (Argentina)
Special Mention for Best Actress
Isabél Zuaa – Good Manners
SGAE New Authors Award
Best Direction
Pau Cruanyes and Gerard Vidal - Celebració (Spain)
Best Screenplay
Anna Agulló - Una Caja Cerrada (Spain)
Best Original Music
Joan Masats - Sesgo, una historia de prejuicos y golosinas (Spain)
Special Mention
La fuga de los 45 - Cristina Camano (Spain)