Redoubtable (2017)
The Square (2017)
Beauty and the Dogs by Kaouther Ben Hania
Let the Corpses Tan by Hélène Cattet, Bruno Forzani
The Basics of Killing (2017)
Nico, 1988 (2017)
The Party (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Nico, 1988 (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

SITGES 2017 Awards

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Kornél Mundruczó’s Jupiter’s Moon wins Sitges

by 

- The Hungarian film has triumphed in the official selection of the 50th jubilee edition of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, while Joachim Trier’s Thelma won the Special Jury Award

Kornél Mundruczó’s Jupiter’s Moon wins Sitges
Jupiter’s Moon by Kornél Mundruczó

The jury of the 50th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival has decided upon the award winners and handed out the prizes at two separate ceremonies in the Melia Auditori and on the Playa La Fragata on Saturday evening. In the jury’s explanation, it was stated that Kornél Mundruczó’s Jupiter’s Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Kornél Mundruczó
film profile] “brings complexity to Sitges and raises awareness of one of the toughest topics of our time – immigration”. Besides the main Award for Best Feature-length Film, Jupiter’s Moon scooped one more trophy, as Ferenc Deák was victorious for Best Special Effects.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The other title that went home with multiple awards in the official competition was Joachim Trier’s Thelma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Joachim Trier
film profile], adding the Award for Best Screenplay to the Special Jury Award. Coralie Fargeat won Best Director for Revenge, while Andrew Droz Palermo was crowned with the Award for Best Cinematography for A Ghost StoryMarsha Timothy and Rafe Spall were pronounced Best Actor and Best Actress, for Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and The Ritual, respectively.

Matar a dios by Albert Pintó and Caye Casas won the Grand Audience Award, while R.I.P. by the same filmmaking duo was awarded Best Short.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Sitges 50 Official Selection

Best Feature-length Film
Jupiter’s Moon [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Kornél Mundruczó
film profile] - Kornél Mundruczó (Hungary/Germany)

Special Jury Award
Thelma [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Joachim Trier
film profile] - Joachim Trier (Norway/France/Denmark/Sweden)

Best Director
Coralie Fargeat - Revenge (France)

Best Actress
Marsha Timothy - Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Indonesia/France/Malaysia/Thailand)

Best Actor
Rafe Spall - The Ritual (UK)

Best Screenplay
Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt - Thelma

Best Special Effects
Ferenc Deák - Jupiter’s Moon

Best Cinematography
Andrew Droz Palermo - A Ghost Story (USA)

Grand Audience Award
Matar a dios - Albert Pintó and Caye Casas (Spain)

Best Short Film
R.I.P. - Albert Pintó and Caye Casas (Spain)

Focus Asia
A Special Lady - Lee An-Kyu (Korea)
Special Mention
Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts - Mouly Surya

Orbita
The Battleship Island: Director’s Cut - Ryoo Seung-wan (Korea)

Panorama Fantastic
Creep 2 - Patrick Brice (USA) 

Panorama Documenta
78/52 - Alexandre O Philippe (USA)

Anima’t
Tehran Taboo [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ali Soozandeh
film profile] - Ali Soozandeh (Germany/Austria)

Best Short
Hybrids - Florian Brauch, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Taihades, Yohan Thireau and Romain Thirion (France) 

New Visions One
Dave Made a Maze - Bill Waterson (USA)
Special Mention
Kuso - Steven Ellison (USA) 

New Visions Plus
Dawson City: Frozen Time [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Bill Morrison (USA/France)

New Visions Short
Hoissuru - Armand Rovira (Spain)

Critics’ Jury

Jose Luis Guarner Award (Best Feature)
Good Manners [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra (Brazil/France)
The Killing of a Sacred Deer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Yorgos Lanthimos
film profile] - Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/UK/USA)

Citizen Kane Award (Best Up-and-coming Director)
Coralie Fargeat - Revenge

Best Film Discovery
Brigsby Bear - Dave McCary (USA) 

Carnet Young Jury

Best Film
A Ghost Story – David Lowery 

Best Film Midnight X-Treme
Anna and the Apocalypse - John McPhail (USA)

Brigadoon Paul Naschy Award
Cuerno de hueso - Adrián López (Spain)

Samsung Sitges Cocoon

Best Film
Knives - Adam Cosco (USA)
Special Mention
Ray - Rafael Pavón (Spain)

Audience Award
Alteration - Jérome Blanquet (France)

Mélies

Best Film
Thelma – Joachim Trier

Best Short
Expire - Magalí Magistri (France)

Blood Window (Latin American Award)
Madraza - Hernan Aguilar (Argentina)
Special Mention for Best Actress
Isabél Zuaa – Good Manners

SGAE New Authors Award 

Best Direction
Pau Cruanyes and Gerard Vidal - Celebració (Spain) 

Best Screenplay
Anna Agulló - Una Caja Cerrada (Spain) 

Best Original Music
Joan Masats - Sesgo, una historia de prejuicos y golosinas (Spain)
Special Mention
La fuga de los 45 - Cristina Camano (Spain)

 
EPI Distribution
Focal Production Value
Midpoint
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss