Kornél Mundruczó’s Jupiter’s Moon wins Sitges

by Marko Stojiljković

16/10/2017 - The Hungarian film has triumphed in the official selection of the 50th jubilee edition of the Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival, while Joachim Trier’s Thelma won the Special Jury Award

The jury of the 50th Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival has decided upon the award winners and handed out the prizes at two separate ceremonies in the Melia Auditori and on the Playa La Fragata on Saturday evening. In the jury’s explanation, it was stated that Kornél Mundruczó’s Jupiter’s Moon “brings complexity to Sitges and raises awareness of one of the toughest topics of our time – immigration”. Besides the main Award for Best Feature-length Film, Jupiter’s Moon scooped one more trophy, as Ferenc Deák was victorious for Best Special Effects.

The other title that went home with multiple awards in the official competition was Joachim Trier’s Thelma , adding the Award for Best Screenplay to the Special Jury Award. Coralie Fargeat won Best Director for Revenge, while Andrew Droz Palermo was crowned with the Award for Best Cinematography for A Ghost Story. Marsha Timothy and Rafe Spall were pronounced Best Actor and Best Actress, for Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts and The Ritual, respectively.

Matar a dios by Albert Pintó and Caye Casas won the Grand Audience Award, while R.I.P. by the same filmmaking duo was awarded Best Short.

Here is the complete list of award winners:

Sitges 50 Official Selection

Best Feature-length Film

Jupiter’s Moon - Kornél Mundruczó (Hungary/Germany)

Special Jury Award

Thelma - Joachim Trier (Norway/France/Denmark/Sweden)

Best Director

Coralie Fargeat - Revenge (France)

Best Actress

Marsha Timothy - Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts (Indonesia/France/Malaysia/Thailand)

Best Actor

Rafe Spall - The Ritual (UK)

Best Screenplay

Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt - Thelma

Best Special Effects

Ferenc Deák - Jupiter’s Moon

Best Cinematography

Andrew Droz Palermo - A Ghost Story (USA)

Grand Audience Award

Matar a dios - Albert Pintó and Caye Casas (Spain)

Best Short Film

R.I.P. - Albert Pintó and Caye Casas (Spain)

Focus Asia

A Special Lady - Lee An-Kyu (Korea)

Special Mention

Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts - Mouly Surya

Orbita

The Battleship Island: Director’s Cut - Ryoo Seung-wan (Korea)

Panorama Fantastic

Creep 2 - Patrick Brice (USA)

Panorama Documenta

78/52 - Alexandre O Philippe (USA)

Anima’t

Tehran Taboo - Ali Soozandeh (Germany/Austria)

Best Short

Hybrids - Florian Brauch, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Taihades, Yohan Thireau and Romain Thirion (France)

New Visions One

Dave Made a Maze - Bill Waterson (USA)

Special Mention

Kuso - Steven Ellison (USA)

New Visions Plus

Dawson City: Frozen Time - Bill Morrison (USA/France)

New Visions Short

Hoissuru - Armand Rovira (Spain)

Critics’ Jury

Jose Luis Guarner Award (Best Feature)

Good Manners - Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra (Brazil/France)

The Killing of a Sacred Deer - Yorgos Lanthimos (Ireland/UK/USA)

Citizen Kane Award (Best Up-and-coming Director)

Coralie Fargeat - Revenge

Best Film Discovery

Brigsby Bear - Dave McCary (USA)

Carnet Young Jury

Best Film

A Ghost Story – David Lowery

Best Film Midnight X-Treme

Anna and the Apocalypse - John McPhail (USA)

Brigadoon Paul Naschy Award

Cuerno de hueso - Adrián López (Spain)

Samsung Sitges Cocoon

Best Film

Knives - Adam Cosco (USA)

Special Mention

Ray - Rafael Pavón (Spain)

Audience Award

Alteration - Jérome Blanquet (France)

Mélies

Best Film

Thelma – Joachim Trier

Best Short

Expire - Magalí Magistri (France)

Blood Window (Latin American Award)

Madraza - Hernan Aguilar (Argentina)

Special Mention for Best Actress

Isabél Zuaa – Good Manners

SGAE New Authors Award

Best Direction

Pau Cruanyes and Gerard Vidal - Celebració (Spain)

Best Screenplay

Anna Agulló - Una Caja Cerrada (Spain)

Best Original Music

Joan Masats - Sesgo, una historia de prejuicos y golosinas (Spain)

Special Mention

La fuga de los 45 - Cristina Camano (Spain)