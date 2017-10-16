Loveless triumphs at London
by Kaleem Aftab
- Andrey Zvyagintsev’s film won the official competition, while John Trengove’s The Wound took home the Sutherland Award for Best First Film
Andrey Zvyagintsev's fifth feature Loveless
film review
trailer
was named best film of the official competition at the BFI London Film Festival 2017. Loveless stars Alexey Rozin and Maryana Spivak as a divorcing couple whose neglected twelve-year-old son goes missing. It is the second time that Russian director Zvyagintsev has won the honour. In 2014 he won at the LFF for the Oscar-nominated Leviathan
trailer
. Loveless, which premiered in Competition at Cannes this year, where it won the Jury Prize is Russia's entry for the 2018 foreign-language film Oscar race.
The official competition jury at the 61st London Film Festival was presided over by British auteur Andrea Arnold and included BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Babak Anvari; the actor Eric Bana, BAM Brooklyn senior programmer Ashley Clark, actor and social entrepreneur Lily Cole, writer and director Alexei Popogrebsky and producer Emma Thomas.
The jury commented, “We felt that Loveless was a very poetic and beautiful film. Dark and told with a fierce passion. Although the film concentrated on the intimate story of one family in Russia, it felt like a universal tragedy; one that we recognised as one of the world’s great sadnesses.”
The jury also commended Annemarie Jacir's Wajib
film review
trailer
, saying, "We found this to be a very honest tender and beautifully acted story about a father and son delivering wedding invitations to their relatives… we loved the glimpse into the lives of ordinary Christian Arabs in Nazareth."
The Sutherland award for best first film went to John Trengove's South African drama The Wound
film review
trailer
. The jury led by composer and producer Melissa Parmenter, included artist and filmmaker Isaac Julien, actors Jason Issacs and Helen McCrory and journalist Kaleem Aftab. The jury praised the "heartbreaking look at masculinity and sexuality." The first feature film jury also gave a special mention to Carla Simon's Summer 1993
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Carla Simón
film profile].
The Grierson award for best documentary went to Lucy Cohen's UK feature Kingdom of Us, that tells the story and the fallout from the suicide of Paul Shanks in 2007. The jury presided over by producer John Battsek included Grierson-winning editor and producer Paul Dosaj, creative director of UK Factual at Raw TV Liesel Evans, directors Edward Lovelace and James Hall and documentarian Norma Percy. The documentary jury praised the "extraordinary level of family intimacy in its delicate exploration of grief and memory." The documentary jury also commended Makala
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Emmanuel Gras
and Before Summer Ends
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Maryam Goormaghtigh
film profile].
Patrick Bresnan’s The Rabbit Hunt won the Best Short Film award. The jury president was Michael Dudok de Wit and included critic Simran Hans, Bafta winning producer Afolabi Kuti, director William Oldroyd and actor Chloe Pirrie.
The feature film awards:
Official Competition
Best Film
Loveless
film review
trailer
– Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russian/France/Germany/Belgium)
Special Mention
Wajib
film review
trailer
– Annemarie Jacir (Palestine/France/Germany/Colombia/Norway/Denmark/Qatar/United Arab Emirates)
First Feature Competition
Best Film
The Wound
film review
trailer
– John Trengove (South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France)
Special Mention
Summer 1993
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Carla Simón
– Carla Simón (Spain)
Documentary Competition
Best Film
Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (UK)
Special Mention
Makala
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Emmanuel Gras
– Emmanuel Gras (France)
Before Summer Ends
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Maryam Goormaghtigh
- Maryam Goormaghtigh (France/Switzerland)