Loveless triumphs at London

by Kaleem Aftab

16/10/2017 - Andrey Zvyagintsev’s film won the official competition, while John Trengove’s The Wound took home the Sutherland Award for Best First Film

Andrey Zvyagintsev’s fifth feature Loveless was named best film of the official competition at the BFI London Film Festival 2017. Loveless stars Alexey Rozin and Maryana Spivak as a divorcing couple whose neglected twelve-year-old son goes missing. It is the second time that Russian director Zvyagintsev has won the honour. In 2014 he won at the LFF for the Oscar-nominated Leviathan . Loveless, which premiered in Competition at Cannes this year, where it won the Jury Prize is Russia’s entry for the 2018 foreign-language film Oscar race.

The official competition jury at the 61st London Film Festival was presided over by British auteur Andrea Arnold and included BAFTA award-winning filmmaker Babak Anvari; the actor Eric Bana, BAM Brooklyn senior programmer Ashley Clark, actor and social entrepreneur Lily Cole, writer and director Alexei Popogrebsky and producer Emma Thomas.

The jury commented, “We felt that Loveless was a very poetic and beautiful film. Dark and told with a fierce passion. Although the film concentrated on the intimate story of one family in Russia, it felt like a universal tragedy; one that we recognised as one of the world’s great sadnesses.”

The jury also commended Annemarie Jacir’s Wajib , saying, “We found this to be a very honest tender and beautifully acted story about a father and son delivering wedding invitations to their relatives… we loved the glimpse into the lives of ordinary Christian Arabs in Nazareth.”

The Sutherland award for best first film went to John Trengove’s South African drama The Wound . The jury led by composer and producer Melissa Parmenter, included artist and filmmaker Isaac Julien, actors Jason Issacs and Helen McCrory and journalist Kaleem Aftab. The jury praised the “heartbreaking look at masculinity and sexuality.” The first feature film jury also gave a special mention to Carla Simon’s Summer 1993 .

The Grierson award for best documentary went to Lucy Cohen’s UK feature Kingdom of Us, that tells the story and the fallout from the suicide of Paul Shanks in 2007. The jury presided over by producer John Battsek included Grierson-winning editor and producer Paul Dosaj, creative director of UK Factual at Raw TV Liesel Evans, directors Edward Lovelace and James Hall and documentarian Norma Percy. The documentary jury praised the “extraordinary level of family intimacy in its delicate exploration of grief and memory.” The documentary jury also commended Makala and Before Summer Ends .

Patrick Bresnan’s The Rabbit Hunt won the Best Short Film award. The jury president was Michael Dudok de Wit and included critic Simran Hans, Bafta winning producer Afolabi Kuti, director William Oldroyd and actor Chloe Pirrie.

The feature film awards:

Official Competition



Best Film

Loveless – Andrey Zvyagintsev (Russian/France/Germany/Belgium)

Special Mention

Wajib – Annemarie Jacir (Palestine/France/Germany/Colombia/Norway/Denmark/Qatar/United Arab Emirates)

First Feature Competition

Best Film

The Wound – John Trengove (South Africa/Germany/Netherlands/France)

Special Mention

Summer 1993 – Carla Simón (Spain)

Documentary Competition

Best Film

Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (UK)

Special Mention

Makala – Emmanuel Gras (France)

Before Summer Ends - Maryam Goormaghtigh (France/Switzerland)