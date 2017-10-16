The Antalya Film Festival turns 54

by Vassilis Economou

16/10/2017 - The leading Turkish festival focuses its line-up on the refugee crisis and gender equality, as the industry section expands with a staggering selection of 81 projects

The oldest Turkish film gathering, the Antalya Film Festival, is getting ready for its 54th edition, which will run from 21-27 October at the famous resort on the Turquoise Coast. Thirty films will be screened, and 14 of them comprise the Official Selection, which also includes three world premieres of Turkish co-productions. The programme is curated by the festival’s new artistic director, Mike Downey, and is focused on key topical issues, such as the global refugee crisis and gender equality. It should be noted that half of the movies are by female filmmakers.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The festival will open with the world premiere of Never Leave Me (Turkey/Bosnia and Herzegovina), the new film by acclaimed Bosnian director Aida Begić (Children of Sarajevo ), and Aki Kaurismäki’s The Other Side of Hope (Finland/Germany), Little Harbour (Czech Republic/Hungary/Slovakia) by Iveta Grófová and the closing film, Loving Vincent (UK/Poland) by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman, will all be showcased out of competition.

The ten films that will be vying for one of the seven key awards at the Antalya Film Festival are: Angels Wear White by Vivian Qu (France/China), April’s Daughter by Michel Franco (Mexico), The Florida Project by Sean Baker (USA), The Guest by Andac Haznedaroglu (Turkey/Jordan – world premiere), Human Flow by Ai Weiwei (China/Germany), A Man of Integrity by Mohammad Rasoulof (Iran), Radiance by Naomi Kawase (Japan/France), Redoubtable by Michel Hazanavicius (France), Scary Mother by Ana Urushadze (Georgia/Estonia) and Ugly Duckling by Ender Özkahraman (Turkey – world premiere).

The industry side of the festival, the Antalya Film Forum (22-26 October), will be celebrating its fourth edition and has now become the largest film-development platform in Turkey, with a record selection of 41 feature-length and 40 short projects set to take part in its various categories, all eyeing the prestigious Forum awards, which come with financial support. Zeynep Atakan, director of the Antalya Film Forum, stresses the need to increase the Forum’s contribution to Turkish cinema by bringing the country’s filmmakers and producers into the international spotlight, thus fostering potential future competitors for the Antalya Film Festival.

The already-established sections of the platform will welcome nine projects competing in Fiction Pitching, six in Documentary Pitching and ten as Works in Progress. Furthermore, new categories have been added to this year’s Forum selection. Projects Looking for Producers will include ten features, while six projects are angling for backing from the Sümer Tilmaç Antalya Film Support Fund. In the shorts section, ten titles will be screened as Works in Progress, and 30 finished shorts are included in the Shorts@Antalya event.

All of the participants, directors and attached producers also have the opportunity to attend tailor-made sessions that are intended for both groups and individuals, and span different aspects of film production, including script consulting, co-production, legal, sales, marketing and distribution advice. Lastly, over 250 industry experts will be on site to guide them through specialised tutorials, master classes, case-study sessions and panels.