Biennale College – Cinema presents the 12 projects participating in its workshop

by Camillo De Marco

17/10/2017 - Three teams will be invited to attend two additional workshops, following which they will begin production on three feature-length films (debut or second works)

La Biennale di Venezia has announced the presentation of the 12 projects that participated in the first workshop of the 6th Biennale College – Cinema (2017 – 2018) held in Venice from 7-16 October 2017.

Biennale College – Cinema is the programme by the Biennale di Venezia that cultivates young talents by offering them the opportunity to work side by side with the masters, to make feature-length micro-budget films. The Biennale College is an innovative and complex experience that involves every department of the Biennale di Venezia.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The international calls of the 6th edition of the 12 projects, nine have been selected from the Biennale College Cinema –International call, and three from the Call of Biennale College Cinema – Italia. The call for the latter was launched on 7 March, the international call on 2 May. A total of 204 applications were submitted. Overall, across the 6 editions of the Biennale College – Cinema, 1450 applications have been received from all over the world.

The 12 teams that submitted the projects in the selection (consisting of a director and a producer), from Canada, China, Colombia, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Mexico, Spain, Turkey and the USA, participated in a preliminary workshop that was held in Venice from 7 to 16 October.

In a working session on Monday 16 October, the 12 teams presented their projects, offering a brief description of various aspects involved in the creation of their stories, their personal careers, their special influences and their vision of cinema. Following this presentation, only 3 teams will be invited to attend two additional workshops, also to be held in Venice, from 3 to 6 December and from 11 to 15 January, following which they will begin production on 3 feature-length films (debut or second films) of which one will be Italian. The films will be low-cost, supported by a grant of 150 thousand euro, and will subsequently be presented at the 75th Venice International Film Festival. The other 9 projects that are not selected will however be assisted and supervised.

The 12 projects selected for the workshop:

Besos Negros (Black Kisses) - Alejandro Naranjo (Colombia)

Producer: Omar Razzak (Spain)

Deva Mall - Petra Szocs (Hungary)

Producer: Péter Fülöp (Hungary)

Dos Estaciones - Juan Pablo González (Mexico)

Producer: Jamie Gonçalves (Brazil/US)

The Expat - Daniel Laabs (US)

Producer: Jeff Walker (US)

Gepetto - Z Behl (US)

Producer: Carlos Zozaya (Mexico)

The Ice Rift - Margherita Ferri (Italy)

Producer: Chiara Galloni (Italy)

Stellanera - Valentina Bertuzzi (Italy)

Producer: Alessandra Grilli (Italy)

Swamp Queen - Xander Robin (US)

Producer: Tatiana Bears (US)



A Time of Gods - Piotr Stasik (Poland)

Producer: Pawel Kosun (Poland)

To Live To Sing - Johnny Ma (Canada/China)

Producer: Jing Wang (China)

Wild Youth - Lorenzo Lodovichi (Italy)

Producer: Ines Vasiljevic (Italy)

Yuva (Home) - Emre Yeksan (Turkey)

Producer: Anna Maria Aslanoglu (Turkey)

The Biennale College – Cinema and Biennale College – Cinema Virtual Reality projects for the 2017/2018 edition, will receive significant funding from the European Commission – Connect Directorate General’s MEDIA – Creative Europe Programme. The educational activities of the 2017-2018 edition will thus be supported by a MEDIA grant. This grant increases the funding which the MEDIA Programme has awarded to the development of the Venice Production Bridge.

(Translated from Italian)