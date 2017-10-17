Social exploration in cinema presented at Foggia Film Festival

by Camillo De Marco

17/10/2017 - The 7th edition will be held from 19 to 25 November with a 65-title program that includes debut and second feature films. Sergio Rubini will be chairing the juries

The official selection for the 7th edition of Foggia Film Festival, whose focus this year is social exploration, has been announced. The event will take place at the Auditorium Santa Chiara and in other public locations in Foggia from 19 to 25 November 2017, when the juries, chaired by the director and actor Puglia Sergio Rubini, will award the prizes.

There are 65 titles in the program, including debut and second feature films, both national and international productions, enhancing the presence of Pugliese auteurs and productions supported by Apulia Film Commission. In addition to content both in and out of competition, which includes feature films, documentaries and short films, there will also be previews, special events and a tribute to Anna Magnani, one of the greatest female actresses in the history of world cinema.

There are seven feature films in competition: Caraktiras by Clarizio Di Ciaula, Il viaggio by Alfredo Arciero, The War of Bumpkins by Davide Barletti and Lorenzo Conte, La ragazza dei miei sogni by Saverio Di Biagio, Antonio's Syndrome by Claudio Rossi Massimi, Last Christmas by Christiano Phaler and L’esodo by Ciro Formisano. There are also seven documentaries in competition: Chhau Nach, on the road to Jharkhand by Antonella Sabatino, Those Who Meet Me, Did Not See Me by Bruno Bigoni, Finlandia fiaba nordica, tra leggenda e realtà by Aldo Gaido, Immondezza by Mimmo Calopresti, Le barche sono come i corpi by Antonio Fortarezza; Matrimonio siriano by Laura Tangherlini and Uberto degli specchi by Marco Mensa and Elisa Mereghetti. Out of competition are the two feature films The Stuff of Dreams by Gianfranco and Cabiddu and Fuoco e fumo by Stefano Simone and the documentaries ‘Na wave by Salvatore De Chiara and Principe Maurice #tribute by Daniele Sartori.

Don’t miss the three-day event dedicated to Wine & Food in the Movies, which includes cinema narrating the world of wine and food through screenings, meetings and debates held by industry experts. Last but not least is the Student Film Fest contest, a national competition for students enrolled at universities, higher education institutions and high schools.

(Translated from Italian)