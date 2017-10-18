Black Nights rounds off its Official Selection

by Vassilis Economou

18/10/2017 - With the announcement of ten new films, the Baltic gathering has completed the list of the 18 movies that will be competing for the Grand Prix

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) has completed its Official Selection line-up, announcing ten new titles that will compete for the Grand Prix and one that will be taking part out of competition. The first part of the Official Selection was announced on 20 September (see the news), and the 21st edition of the festival runs from 14 November-3 December.

Three European films will enjoy their world premieres in Tallinn: renowned Italian director Pasquale Scimeca’s new film, The Ball; Spanish filmmaker Marc Recha’s La Vida Lliure; and Christine Repond’s sophomore feature, Vacuum, from Switzerland.

The former Soviet states are represented by Kyrgyzstani director Temirbek Birnazarov, who is participating with his third feature, Night Accident, and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Tykhyy, with his second feature, The Gateway, both having their world premieres. Finally, the Turkish-French-Dutch-German co-production Something Useful is Pelin Esmer’s third feature and will enjoy its international premiere in Estonia.

In total, ten movies in the competition will have their world, seven their international and one its European premiere. Tiina Lokk, festival director and head of programme, states: “What we have on our hands is quite a kaleidoscope of genres, ranging from drama to thriller and horror to comedy. It is likely to generate disputes on the quality and spark debate, and this is what I feel cinema should do: generate discussion, about both the art of film and the world in general.”

Here is the complete list of Official Selection films at the 21st Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival:

Children of the Fall - Eitan Gafny (Israel)

Dominion - Steven Bernstein (USA)

La Vida Lliure - Marc Recha (Spain/France)

Newly Single - Adam Christian Clark (USA)

Night Accident - Temirbek Birnazarov (Kyrgyzstan)

Something Useful - Pelin Esmer (Turkey/France/Netherlands/Germany)

The Ball - Pasquale Scimeca (Italy)

The Contestant - Carlos Osuna (Colombia)

The Gateway - Volodymyr Tykhyy (Ukraine)

Vacuum - Christine Repond (Switzerland)

A Thought of Ecstasy - RP Kahl (Germany/USA/Switzerland)

Asphyxia - Fereydoun Jeyrani (Iran)

Bangzi Melody - Dasheng Zheng (China)

Granny - Devashish Makhija (India)

Little Tito - Paola Randi (Italy)

The Eternal Road - AJ Annila (Finland/Estonia/Sweden)

The Manslayer. The Virgin. The Shadow - Sulev Keedus (Estonia)

Excavator - Lee Ju-Hyoung (South Korea)

Out of Competition

Anarchist from the Colony - Lee Joon-ik (South Korea)