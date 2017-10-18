On Body and Soul (2017)
Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
The Square (2017)
Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
Giant (2017)
Valley of Shadows (2017)
Spoor (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Giant (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

BLACK NIGHTS 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Black Nights rounds off its Official Selection

by 

- With the announcement of ten new films, the Baltic gathering has completed the list of the 18 movies that will be competing for the Grand Prix

Black Nights rounds off its Official Selection
La Vida Lliure by Marc Recha

The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) has completed its Official Selection line-up, announcing ten new titles that will compete for the Grand Prix and one that will be taking part out of competition. The first part of the Official Selection was announced on 20 September (see the news), and the 21st edition of the festival runs from 14 November-3 December.

Three European films will enjoy their world premieres in Tallinn: renowned Italian director Pasquale Scimeca’s new film, The Ball; Spanish filmmaker Marc Recha’s La Vida Lliure; and Christine Repond’s sophomore feature, Vacuum, from Switzerland.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The former Soviet states are represented by Kyrgyzstani director Temirbek Birnazarov, who is participating with his third feature, Night Accident, and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Tykhyy, with his second feature, The Gateway, both having their world premieres. Finally, the Turkish-French-Dutch-German co-production Something Useful is Pelin Esmer’s third feature and will enjoy its international premiere in Estonia.

In total, ten movies in the competition will have their world, seven their international and one its European premiere. Tiina Lokk, festival director and head of programme, states: “What we have on our hands is quite a kaleidoscope of genres, ranging from drama to thriller and horror to comedy. It is likely to generate disputes on the quality and spark debate, and this is what I feel cinema should do: generate discussion, about both the art of film and the world in general.”

Here is the complete list of Official Selection films at the 21st Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival:

Children of the Fall - Eitan Gafny (Israel)
Dominion - Steven Bernstein (USA)
La Vida Lliure - Marc Recha (Spain/France)
Newly Single - Adam Christian Clark (USA)
Night Accident - Temirbek Birnazarov (Kyrgyzstan)
Something Useful - Pelin Esmer (Turkey/France/Netherlands/Germany)
The Ball - Pasquale Scimeca (Italy)
The Contestant - Carlos Osuna (Colombia)
The Gateway - Volodymyr Tykhyy (Ukraine)
Vacuum - Christine Repond (Switzerland)
A Thought of Ecstasy - RP Kahl (Germany/USA/Switzerland)
Asphyxia - Fereydoun Jeyrani (Iran)
Bangzi Melody - Dasheng Zheng (China)
Granny - Devashish Makhija (India)
Little Tito - Paola Randi (Italy)
The Eternal Road - AJ Annila (Finland/Estonia/Sweden)
The Manslayer. The Virgin. The Shadow - Sulev Keedus (Estonia)
Excavator - Lee Ju-Hyoung (South Korea)

Out of Competition

Anarchist from the Colony - Lee Joon-ik (South Korea)

 
Astra
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss