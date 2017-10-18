On Body and Soul (2017)
PRODUCTION France/Belgium

Principal photography about to kick off for Intime Conviction

by 

- Marina Foïs, Olivier Gourmet and Laurent Lucas are among the cast of Antoine Raimbault’s feature debut, staged by Delante and set to be sold by Charades

Principal photography about to kick off for Intime Conviction
Actors Marina Foïs, Olivier Gourmet and Laurent Lucas

3 November will see the start of the shoot for Intime Conviction (lit. “Firm Conviction”), the feature debut by Antoine Raimbault, a film based on a court case that hit the headlines in France between 2000 and 2010. The director, who rose to prominence in the national competition at Clermont-Ferrand in 2014 with the short film Vos violences, boasts a cast including topliners Marina Foïs (nominated for the César Award for Best Actress in 2008, 2012 and 2017 for Darling [+see also:
trailer
film profile]Poliss [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Maïwenn
film profile] and Faultless [+see also:
trailer
film profile], currently gracing screens in The Workshop [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Laurent Cantet
film profile]), Belgium’s Olivier Gourmet (Best Actor Award at Cannes in 2002 for The Son [+see also:
trailer
film profile], nominated for the César Award for Best Actor in 2012 for The Minister [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Pierre Schoeller
film profile] and due to hit screens from 6 December in Above the Law [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: François Troukens
film profile]) and Laurent Lucas (popular in such films as With a Friend Like HarryTiresia and Alleluia [+see also:
film review
trailer
making of
film focus
interview: Fabrice Du Welz
film profile]). They will be flanked by Jean BenguiguiFrançois FehnerPhilippe Uchan and Armande Boulanger.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by Antoine Raimbault and Isabelle Lazard, from an original idea by the director and Karim Dridi, the story revolves around Nora (Marina Foïs). Ever since she served on the jury during his trial, she has been convinced that Jacques Viguier (Laurent Lucas) is innocent, despite him being accused of murdering his wife. Following an appeal by the public prosecutor’s office, and fearing a miscarriage of justice, she convinces a leading lawyer (Olivier Gourmet) to defend him during his second trial, on appeal. Together, they will put up a tenacious fight against injustice. As the noose tightens around the neck of the accused, Nora’s quest for the truth becomes a dangerous obsession… 

Produced by Caroline Adrian for Delante ProductionsIntime Conviction is being co-produced by Belgium’s Umedia, and is benefiting from pre-purchases by Canal+ and Ciné+, an advance on receipts from the CNC, backing from the Ile-de-France and Occitanie regions, and support from the La banque Postale Image, Cinéventure and Indéfilms Soficas. The shoot will take place in the environs of Toulouse, and subsequently in Ile-de-France, until 20 December. Memento Films Distribution will handle the French release, while the international sales will be entrusted to Charades.

As a reminder, Delante is currently enjoying an impressive theatrical run with Just to Be Sure [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Carine Tardieu (which has racked up 650,000 admissions in five weeks), which was unveiled in the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes.

(Translated from French)

 
