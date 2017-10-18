The starting pistol is fired for the 2017 LUX Film Days

by David González

18/10/2017 - The LUX Prize will screen BPM, Western and Sámi Blood in the 28 member states of the European Union

Once again this year, the European Parliament’s LUX Prize will take the three finalist films on a trip across Europe through the LUX Film Days, visiting more than 60 cities. This year’s finalists, Robin Campillo’s BPM (Beats Per Minute) , Valeska Grisebach’s Western and Amanda Kernell’s Sámi Blood , will be shown to a wide range of audiences from the 28 European Union member countries, from this month until next January.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

This year the LUX Film Days will host a simultaneous screening not only of one, but of the three finalist films. BPM (Beats Per Minute) will be the first to enjoy the experience, on 8 November, followed by Western on 9 November and Sámi Blood on 10 November. Screenings will happen simultaneously in several cinemas across Europe followed by streamed debates with film crews and the possibility for audiences to interact via a Twitter wall.

Another remarkable achievement is that, for the first time, the LUX Prize will cross the pond this year: one of the finalist films will be screened in Washington DC in the Landmark theatres.

On top of the regular screenings, the movies will tour no fewer than 12 festivals, including the Viennale, the Thessaloniki International Film Festival, the Cork Film Festival, the Bratislava International Film Festival, the Ljubljana and Zagreb film festivals and the Leeds Film Festival, among others. After a warm-up screening of BPM (Beats Per Minute) in Belgium’s Cinémarche in Marche-en-Famenne, the first stops on the tour will be Luxembourg’s Cinéast Film Festival, Riga’s Splendid cinema and Warsaw’s Kino Muranow. More information on the full schedule available here.

As is the case every year, the members of 28 Times Cinema will be the LUX Ambassadors. The initiative, the eighth edition of which was held during the recent Venice Film Festival, prepared them to get fully involved in the LUX Film Days, and they will become a key element of the screenings in every country, as they will be sharing information and reporting on the screenings in their homeland via the LUX Prize website.

Lastly, the audiences will have the chance to vote until 31 January for their favourite film, which will receive the Audience Mention at the 2018 Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, where one of the voters will be selected to visit the festival and unveil the winner.