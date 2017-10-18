Abycine Lanza grows bigger and stronger

by Alfonso Rivera

18/10/2017 - The 2nd edition of the Albacete Film Festival’s market for independent cinema (19-21 October) will welcome a reserve of young auteurs behind the most interesting, and fast-approaching, Spanish cinema

José Manuel Zamora, director of the Abycine Festival in Albacete, fought long and hard to ensure that Lanza could establish itself as a stimulating meeting point (providing support for films in development and at the post-production stage) for the most modern and individual brand of Spanish cinema. This year, it has invited some exceedingly interesting attendees along to its second edition, which kicks off tomorrow, 19 October, and wraps on Saturday 21.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

For instance, Carlos Marqués-Marcet will present La bona espera (produced by Lastor Media and Avalon PC), while Isaki Lacuesta will introduce some of the footage he has already shot for Entre dos aguas (read more). These two projects will be taking part in the II Work in Progress Forum, which will also welcome Enterrados by Luis Trapiello (El Médano Producciones, SL), Contraste by Sara Gutiérrez Galve (Nanouk Films) and Serás hombre by Isabel Ocampo, which is being produced by the director herself, Gris Medio and Orreaga Filmak. These titles, which have already been shot and are now at the post-production stage, are angling for support worth €7,000.

On the other hand, a total of 19 Spanish projects will participate in the II Abycine Lanza-CCM Production Support Forum. Standing out among them are El hombre que diseñó España, a documentary directed by journalist Andrea G Bermejo and Miguel Larraya, ¿Qué hicimos mal? by Liliana Torres, produced by Miss Wasabi Films (Isabel Coixet’s company), Las letras de Jordi by Maider Fernández (produced by Señor y Señora SL), En mi cabeza cabe todo el universo by Gabriel Azorín (LaZona and Vermut), Buscando a Alicia by Alba Cros Pellisé (Lastor Media SL), The Miramar Murders, la historia de Pablo Ibar by Manuel Martín Cuenca (La Claqueta PC SL), El avestruz by Daniel Remón (Tourmalet Films), Lucas by Álex Montoya (Raw Pictures SL) and Shooting for Mirza, the second feature by Yayo Herrero (produced by Dynamite Films), following The Maus, which has just been unveiled at Sitges.

Besides the directors and producers who will come along to defend their works, the forum will also be attended by Spain’s main independent distributors, sales agents, festival selectors and various institutions, such as Acción Cultural Española (AC/E), Spain’s Public Agency for Cultural Action. The projects will be setting their sights on two support packages worth €15,000 each, provided by Castilla La Mancha Media CMM and the OpenECAM programme, organised by the Film and Audiovisual School of the Community of Madrid.

For more information on this independent audiovisual market and the projects due to be presented there, click here.

(Translated from Spanish)