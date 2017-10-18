Rome Lazio Film Commission present at the MIA in Rome

by Camillo De Marco

18/10/2017 - A summary of RLFC's activities at the 3rd International Audiovisual Marketplace (MIA) in Rome, which is set to run from 19 to 23 October

Italian Film Boutique will be one of Rome Lazio Film Commission's initiatives as part of the 3rd edition of the MIA in Rome (running from 19 to 23 October). In collaboration with Ass.FOR.SEO, Italian Film Boutique is offering international operators the possibility to showcase the latest Italian audio-visual productions, as well as supporting the sale and distribution of Lazio's audio-visual content abroad through networking initiatives and dedicated screenings.

Other RLFC activities include the promotion of the €10 million group Lazio Cinema International, dedicated to co-productions, and Pitching Battle Cinema 4.0, which revolves around innovative start-up companies that have developed products or services that are applicable to the audio-visual world and who want to propose their projects to an audience of potential partners and buyers. On 2 November RLFC will host the Showcase Cinema 4.0 meeting at Rome Film Fest, during which the three selected projects will be presented to a jury who will decide on the winner of the High Impact Mentorship award to support the implementation and marketing of said product or service, on a national and international level.

Finally, MIA is starting up co-production development activities in the Balkans with a dedicated conference in collaboration with RLFC.