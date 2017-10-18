On Body and Soul (2017)
Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
The Square (2017)
Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
Giant (2017)
Valley of Shadows (2017)
Spoor (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Square (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

ROME 2017 Market

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Rome Lazio Film Commission present at the MIA in Rome

by 

- A summary of RLFC's activities at the 3rd International Audiovisual Marketplace (MIA) in Rome, which is set to run from 19 to 23 October

Rome Lazio Film Commission present at the MIA in Rome

Italian Film Boutique will be one of Rome Lazio Film Commission's initiatives as part of the 3rd edition of the MIA in Rome (running from 19 to 23 October). In collaboration with Ass.FOR.SEO, Italian Film Boutique is offering international operators the possibility to showcase the latest Italian audio-visual productions, as well as supporting the sale and distribution of Lazio's audio-visual content abroad through networking initiatives and dedicated screenings.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Other RLFC activities include the promotion of the €10 million group Lazio Cinema International, dedicated to co-productions, and Pitching Battle Cinema 4.0, which revolves around innovative start-up companies that have developed products or services that are applicable to the audio-visual world and who want to propose their projects to an audience of potential partners and buyers. On 2 November RLFC will host the Showcase Cinema 4.0 meeting at Rome Film Fest, during which the three selected projects will be presented to a jury who will decide on the winner of the High Impact Mentorship award to support the implementation and marketing of said product or service, on a national and international level. 

Finally, MIA is starting up co-production development activities in the Balkans with a dedicated conference in collaboration with RLFC.

 
Astra
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss