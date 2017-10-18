On Body and Soul (2017)
Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
The Square (2017)
Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
Giant (2017)
Valley of Shadows (2017)
Spoor (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

ROME 2017 Market

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The IDM Film Fund is on the lookout for TV series producers at MIA

by 

- The South Tyrol Film Fund & Commission is organising its final pitch for the annual Script Lab in screenplay development at the Audio-visual International Market (MIA) in Rome

The IDM Film Fund is on the lookout for TV series producers at MIA

The South Tyrol Film Fund & Commission will be at MIA - Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo in Rome (19-23 October) for the final RACCONTI #6 event, the annual Script Lab for the development of screenplays for cinema and television, which has focused on innovative low budget TV series this year.

Saturday, 21 October will be the day to present developed film treatments to a group of Italian and international producers. Italian and German directors, who participated in the writing program, have met up over the past few days in South Tyrol to work both in groups at the Writers' Room organised by the German production company FFP New Media, and in the "High Concept, Low Budget" mentoring program, with the supervision of international experts such as Maria Feldman, Harold Valentin and John Yorke.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Following presentations on Saturday, an award will be given to the winning project, along with the €3,000 Panalight Südtirol Development award which will be presented to the four best series written during the mentoring program. 

Producers interested in helping with pitches can request credit by sending an email to this address.

(Translated from Italian)

 
WTW Documentaries
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss