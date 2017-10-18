The IDM Film Fund is on the lookout for TV series producers at MIA

by Camillo De Marco

18/10/2017 - The South Tyrol Film Fund & Commission is organising its final pitch for the annual Script Lab in screenplay development at the Audio-visual International Market (MIA) in Rome

The South Tyrol Film Fund & Commission will be at MIA - Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo in Rome (19-23 October) for the final RACCONTI #6 event, the annual Script Lab for the development of screenplays for cinema and television, which has focused on innovative low budget TV series this year.

Saturday, 21 October will be the day to present developed film treatments to a group of Italian and international producers. Italian and German directors, who participated in the writing program, have met up over the past few days in South Tyrol to work both in groups at the Writers' Room organised by the German production company FFP New Media, and in the "High Concept, Low Budget" mentoring program, with the supervision of international experts such as Maria Feldman, Harold Valentin and John Yorke.

Following presentations on Saturday, an award will be given to the winning project, along with the €3,000 Panalight Südtirol Development award which will be presented to the four best series written during the mentoring program.

Producers interested in helping with pitches can request credit by sending an email to this address.

(Translated from Italian)