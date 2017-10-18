Europa Distribution and MIA to put piracy on the spotlight

by Cineuropa

18/10/2017 - Experts from anti-piracy organisations and representatives from across the value chain will get together in Rome on 21 October

Europa Distribution and Rome's MIA (Mercato Internazionale Audiovisivo) continue their joint venture to raise awareness of the role of film distributors, and present the 4th edition of the successful panels on "Everything you always wanted to know about Distribution but were afraid to ask". This new chapter is dedicated to a topical issue affecting all parts of the film industry value chain: piracy.

How has piracy evolved in recent years and in what ways is it affecting the different European markets? How much are independent films specifically affected by it? What are the strategies put in place by the Public Institutions and by the different players in the market to fight it? What can be learnt from analysing Piracy trends?

To answer these questions, on Saturday 21 October 10:00-12:00 at the Auditorium NCTM (Via delle Quattro Fontane, 161) Europa Distribution and MIA have invited experts from anti-piracy organisations and representatives from across the value chain to join the discussion and share their experience and expertise to analyse the situation and identify potential solutions.

The round-table, moderated by Paolo Marzano, President of the Permanent Advisory Committee for Copyright at the Ministry of Cultural Heritage of Italy, will look on one side at the "big picture", showing data and research and discussing the legal framework currently proposed by the European Commission; on the other, industry professionals will bring their experience to the table, discussing their specific roles and the situation of the markets they operate in.

The speakers will be distributor Daniel Goroshko (Head of Acquisitions - CEO, A-One Films, Russia), producer Carotta Calori (Indigo, Italy), Nikolas Moschakis (Secretary General, FIAD - Federation of Film Distributors' Associations, Belgium) and anti-piracy experts Chris Anderson (Head of TV & Film; UK and Europe, MUSO, UK) and Federico Bagnoli Rossi (General Secretary Fapav - Federazione per la tutela dei contenuti audiovisivi e multimediali, Italy).