The IDFA announces the line-up for its 30th edition

by Vladan Petkovic

18/10/2017 - The selection contains 312 titles, 90 of which will world-premiere in Amsterdam

Europe's biggest documentary festival, the IDFA (15-26 November), is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with 312 films from all over the world, 90 of which will have their world premiere at the festival, across its nine sections.

The selection was made from a total of 3,886 submissions, and 44 Dutch productions are included in the programme. Fifteen of the films in the programme were realised with financial support from the IDFA Bertha Fund (IBF).

The IDFA Competition for Feature-Length Documentary comprises 15 films, out of which 12 are European, including Hogir Hirori and Shinwar Kamal's The Deminer (Sweden), Håvard Bustnes' Golden Dawn Girls (Norway/Denmark/Finland), Mila Turajlic's The Other Side of Everything (Serbia/France), Feargal Ward's The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid (Ireland), Marta Prus' Over the Limit (Poland/Germany/Finland), Talal Derki's Of Fathers and Sons (Germany/Syria), Alexander Kuprin's Incense-Navigator (Russia), Finlay Pretsell's Time Trial (UK), Bernadett Tuza-Ritter's A Woman Captured (Hungary/Germany) and Mohamed Siam's Amal (Egypt/Lebanon/Germany/France/Norway/Denmark/Qatar), as well as two Dutch titles: The Long Season by Leonard Retel Helmrich and The Red Soul by Jessica Gorter.

These titles will be competing for the IDFA Award for Best Feature-Length Documentary, with a cash prize of €2,500, and the IDFA Special Jury Award for Feature-Length Documentary, also worth €2,500.

In the IDFA Competition for First Appearance, 15 debut films, 12 of them European, will compete for the IDFA Award for Best First Appearance (€7,500) and the Special Jury Award for First Appearance (€2,500).

Other sections include competitions for Mid-Length Documentary, Dutch Documentary, Student Documentary, Kids&Docs, Short Documentary, and DocLab competitions for Digital Storytelling and Immersive Non-Fiction.

