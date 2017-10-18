On Body and Soul (2017)
Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
The Square (2017)
Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
Giant (2017)
Valley of Shadows (2017)
Spoor (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Giant (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

IDFA 2017

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The IDFA announces the line-up for its 30th edition

by 

- The selection contains 312 titles, 90 of which will world-premiere in Amsterdam

The IDFA announces the line-up for its 30th edition
Golden Dawn Girls by Håvard Bustnes

Europe's biggest documentary festival, the IDFA (15-26 November), is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year with 312 films from all over the world, 90 of which will have their world premiere at the festival, across its nine sections.

The selection was made from a total of 3,886 submissions, and 44 Dutch productions are included in the programme. Fifteen of the films in the programme were realised with financial support from the IDFA Bertha Fund (IBF). 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The IDFA Competition for Feature-Length Documentary comprises 15 films, out of which 12 are European, including Hogir Hirori and Shinwar Kamal's The Deminer (Sweden), Håvard BustnesGolden Dawn Girls (Norway/Denmark/Finland), Mila Turajlic's The Other Side of Everything [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (Serbia/France), Feargal Ward's The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid (Ireland), Marta PrusOver the Limit (Poland/Germany/Finland), Talal Derki's Of Fathers and Sons (Germany/Syria), Alexander Kuprin's Incense-Navigator (Russia), Finlay Pretsell's Time Trial (UK), Bernadett Tuza-Ritter's A Woman Captured (Hungary/Germany) and Mohamed Siam's Amal (Egypt/Lebanon/Germany/France/Norway/Denmark/Qatar), as well as two Dutch titles: The Long Season by Leonard Retel Helmrich and The Red Soul by Jessica Gorter.

These titles will be competing for the IDFA Award for Best Feature-Length Documentary, with a cash prize of €2,500, and the IDFA Special Jury Award for Feature-Length Documentary, also worth €2,500. 

In the IDFA Competition for First Appearance, 15 debut films, 12 of them European, will compete for the IDFA Award for Best First Appearance (€7,500) and the Special Jury Award for First Appearance (€2,500).

Other sections include competitions for Mid-Length Documentary, Dutch Documentary, Student Documentary, Kids&Docs, Short Documentary, and DocLab competitions for Digital Storytelling and Immersive Non-Fiction. 

For the full line-up, please click here.  

 
WTW Documentaries
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss