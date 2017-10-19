Five debut films nominated for the European Film Awards

by Cineuropa

19/10/2017 - Bloody Milk, Godless, Lady Macbeth, Summer 1993 and The Eremites vie for the award

The European Film Academy announced the nominees for the European Discovery 2017 - Prix FIPRESCI, an award presented annually as part of the European Film Awards to a young and upcoming director for a first full-length feature film.

This year's nominations were determined by a committee comprised of EFA Board Member Angeles González-Sinde (Spain), EFA Member Mihai Chirilov (Romania), and Isabelle Danel (France), Robbie Eskiel (Greece) and Michael Pattison (UK) as representatives of FIPRESCI, the International Federation of Film Critics.

The nominees are:

Bloody Milk – Hubert Charuel (France)

Godless – Ralitza Petrova (Bulgaria/Denmark/France)

Lady Macbeth – William Oldroyd (UK)

Summer 1993 – Carla Simón (Spain)

The Eremites – Ronny Trocker (Germany/Austria)

The nominated films will soon be submitted to the more than 3,000 EFA Members to elect the winner. The European Discovery 2017 - Prix FIPRESCI will then be presented at the 30th European Film Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 9 December, in Berlin.