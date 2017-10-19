On Body and Soul (2017)
Focus: Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2017

Five debut films nominated for the European Film Awards

by 

- Bloody Milk, Godless, Lady Macbeth, Summer 1993 and The Eremites vie for the award

Bloody Milk by Hubert Charuel

The European Film Academy announced the nominees for the European Discovery 2017 - Prix FIPRESCI, an award presented annually as part of the European Film Awards to a young and upcoming director for a first full-length feature film. 

This year's nominations were determined by a committee comprised of EFA Board Member Angeles González-Sinde (Spain), EFA Member Mihai Chirilov (Romania), and Isabelle Danel (France), Robbie Eskiel (Greece) and Michael Pattison (UK) as representatives of FIPRESCI, the International Federation of Film Critics. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The nominees are:

Bloody Milk [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Hubert Charuel
film profile]Hubert Charuel (France)
Godless [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ralitza Petrova
film profile]Ralitza Petrova (Bulgaria/Denmark/France)
Lady Macbeth [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: William Oldroyd
film profile]William Oldroyd (UK)
Summer 1993 [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Carla Simón
film profile]Carla Simón (Spain)
The Eremites [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]Ronny Trocker (Germany/Austria)

The nominated films will soon be submitted to the more than 3,000 EFA Members to elect the winner. The European Discovery 2017 - Prix FIPRESCI will then be presented at the 30th European Film Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 9 December, in Berlin.

 
