Urša Menart finishes filming on My Last Year as a Loser

by Vladan Petkovic

19/10/2017 - Slovenian writer-director has wrapped principal photography on her first feature film

Slovenian writer-director Urša Menart, whose credits include director of the acclaimed documentaries There Once Was a Land of Hardworking People and What about Mojca?, and co-writer of Damjan Kozole's Nightlife and Half-Sister, finished filming on her long-awaited first fiction feature My Last Year as a Loser on 14 October, after 27 days in total.

The film’s hero, Spela (Eva Jesenovec in her first feature role), is an art history graduate, meaning she’s never had steady work, moving from one part-time job to another. Her best friends moved out of the country years ago and have no plans to return, but Špela has decided to stay in Ljubljana, even if that means her social life mainly consists of Skype calls. At 29, she finds herself lonely, unemployed and stuck sleeping on her disappointed parents' couch in the midst of Slovenia's seemingly never-ending economic crisis. She decides to turn her life around, but a newfound friendship with a group of similarly fated losers threatens to prolong her extended adolescence even further.

"My Last Year as a Loser is a drama-comedy about disillusionment, shame, and the gap between overeducated, underemployed millennials and their parents, who had high expectations for their kids and feel powerless when watching them fail," says Menart.

In addition to Jesenovec, the film’s cast includes Živa Selan, Jurij Drevenšek, Saša Pavček, Branko Završan, Špela Rozin, Timon Šturbej and Aljaž Jovanović, while Darko Herič (Dual ) was DoP, Marco Juratovec (Seduce Me ) was in charge of production design, and Jurij Moškon (The Basics of Killing , Nightlife) is set to edit the film.

Producer Danijel Hočevar of the company Vertigo told Cineuropa that the team is expecting to complete the film by April 2018, and to release it in Slovenia in autumn.

In addition to Vertigo, the film was co-produced by NuFrame and 100, with the participation of Viba Film Studio and the Slovenian national broadcaster RTV Slovenija. It was developed with the support of Film School Village / Les Arcs International Film Festival (2013) and MFI – Mediterranean Film Institute (2016).