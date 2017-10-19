Cinema of the Mediterranean showcased in Montpellier

by Fabien Lemercier

19/10/2017 - The 39th edition of the Cinemed Festival begins tomorrow with more than 200 films to be screened until 28 October in the Occitan city

The exciting Razzia by Nabil Ayouch, discovered in Toronto, will open the 39th edition of Cinemed in Montpellier, the Festival of Mediterranean Cinema, which will be presenting a very large overview of productions from 25 countries until 28 October along with multiple events. This year's program most notably includes filmmaker masterclasses, which will be lead by the Algerian Merzak Allouache, the French duo Olivier Nakache - Eric Toledano and their compatriot Dominique Cabrera, as well as "meetings around the young guard of Algerian cinema" (with filmmakers Lyes Salem, Karim Moussaoui, Sofia Djama, Narimane Mari, Damien Ounouri, Hassen Ferhani, Amel Blidi and Mohamed Yargui to name but a few).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Nine feature films will be competing for the Antigone d'Or 2017 which will be awarded by a jury chaired by the actress Aure Atika. There are three films discovered at Venice in contention (Blessed by Algerian Sofia Djama, Volubilis by Moroccan Faouzi Bensaïdi and Manuel by Italian Dario Albertini), as well as Wajib by Palestinian Annemarie Jacir (revealed in competition at Locarno), Luna by French Elsa Diringer, Dede by Georgian Mariam Khatchvani (special East of the West jury prize at Karlovy Vary), Vent du Nord by Walid Mattar (co-production between Tunisia, France and Belgium), Requiem for Mrs J. by Serbian Bojan Vuletic (spotted at Berlin) and the Israeli film Holy Air by Shady Srour.

There are nine films in the feature film Panorama, including two Spanish films (The Best Choice by Oscar Pérez and Can't Say Goodbye by Lino Escalera) and two Italian films (L’ultimo Natale by Cristiano Pahler and I Was a Dreamer by Michele Vannucci). Also due to be screened are the French productions Retour à Bollène by Saïd Hamich, the Franco-Moroccan film Tazzeka by Jean-Philippe Gaud, the Franco-Tunisian Of Skin and Men by Mehdi Ben Attia, Low Tide by the Israeli Daniel Mann and Blue Silence by Turkish Bülent Oztürk.

Topped off with a documentary competition and two short film sections, the festival menu also includes a barrage of previews, including films unveiled at Cannes (Pure Hearts by Italian Roberto De Paolis, After the War by his compatriot Annarita Zambrano, Until the Birds Return by Karim Moussaoui and The Nothing Factory by Portuguese Pedro Pinho), as well as the Turkish-American documentary Kedi by Ceyda Torun and several French titles: All That Divides Us by Thierry Klifa, Le Brio by Yvan Attal, The Sewer by Marine Francen (premiered at San Sebastian), Venice competitor The House by the Sea by Robert Guédiguian, Reinventing Marvin by Anne Fontaine and Plonger by Mélanie Laurent, which will close the festival.

The 39th Festival of Mediterranean Cinema has also organised the Cinemed Meetings industry days from the 24 to 26 October, which Cineuropa will cover in more detail at a later date.

(Translated from French)