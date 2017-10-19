Cinema of the Mediterranean showcased in Montpellier
by Fabien Lemercier
- The 39th edition of the Cinemed Festival begins tomorrow with more than 200 films to be screened until 28 October in the Occitan city
The exciting Razzia [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Nabil Ayouch
film profile] by Nabil Ayouch, discovered in Toronto, will open the 39th edition of Cinemed in Montpellier, the Festival of Mediterranean Cinema, which will be presenting a very large overview of productions from 25 countries until 28 October along with multiple events. This year's program most notably includes filmmaker masterclasses, which will be lead by the Algerian Merzak Allouache, the French duo Olivier Nakache - Eric Toledano and their compatriot Dominique Cabrera, as well as "meetings around the young guard of Algerian cinema" (with filmmakers Lyes Salem, Karim Moussaoui, Sofia Djama, Narimane Mari, Damien Ounouri, Hassen Ferhani, Amel Blidi and Mohamed Yargui to name but a few).
Nine feature films will be competing for the Antigone d'Or 2017 which will be awarded by a jury chaired by the actress Aure Atika. There are three films discovered at Venice in contention (Blessed [+see also:
film review
film profile] by Algerian Sofia Djama, Volubilis [+see also:
interview: Faouzi Bensaïdi
film profile] by Moroccan Faouzi Bensaïdi and Manuel [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Italian Dario Albertini), as well as Wajib [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Palestinian Annemarie Jacir (revealed in competition at Locarno), Luna by French Elsa Diringer, Dede [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Georgian Mariam Khatchvani (special East of the West jury prize at Karlovy Vary), Vent du Nord by Walid Mattar (co-production between Tunisia, France and Belgium), Requiem for Mrs J. [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bojan Vuletić
film profile] by Serbian Bojan Vuletic (spotted at Berlin) and the Israeli film Holy Air by Shady Srour.
There are nine films in the feature film Panorama, including two Spanish films (The Best Choice by Oscar Pérez and Can't Say Goodbye [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Lino Escalera
film profile] by Lino Escalera) and two Italian films (L’ultimo Natale by Cristiano Pahler and I Was a Dreamer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Alessandro Borghi
interview: Michele Vannucci
film profile] by Michele Vannucci). Also due to be screened are the French productions Retour à Bollène by Saïd Hamich, the Franco-Moroccan film Tazzeka by Jean-Philippe Gaud, the Franco-Tunisian Of Skin and Men [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by Mehdi Ben Attia, Low Tide [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by the Israeli Daniel Mann and Blue Silence [+see also:
trailer
interview: Bülent Öztürk
film profile] by Turkish Bülent Oztürk.
Topped off with a documentary competition and two short film sections, the festival menu also includes a barrage of previews, including films unveiled at Cannes (Pure Hearts [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Roberto De Paolis
film profile] by Italian Roberto De Paolis, After the War [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Annarita Zambrano
film profile] by his compatriot Annarita Zambrano, Until the Birds Return [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Karim Moussaoui
film profile] by Karim Moussaoui and The Nothing Factory [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Pedro Pinho
film profile] by Portuguese Pedro Pinho), as well as the Turkish-American documentary Kedi by Ceyda Torun and several French titles: All That Divides Us by Thierry Klifa, Le Brio by Yvan Attal, The Sewer [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Marine Francen (premiered at San Sebastian), Venice competitor The House by the Sea [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Robert Guédiguian
film profile] by Robert Guédiguian, Reinventing Marvin [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Anne Fontaine and Plonger [+see also:
film review
film profile] by Mélanie Laurent, which will close the festival.
The 39th Festival of Mediterranean Cinema has also organised the Cinemed Meetings industry days from the 24 to 26 October, which Cineuropa will cover in more detail at a later date.
(Translated from French)