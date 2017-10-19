The 19th edition of Abycine Festival kicks off on Friday

by Alfonso Rivera

19/10/2017 - The Albacete Film Festival, running from 20 to 28 October, boasts a juicy line-up, including the world premiere of El club de los buenos infieles

El club de los buenos infieles by Lluís Segura, with Fele Martínez, Jordi Vilches and Adrián Lastra, produced by Escándalo Movies, Casual Movies and WKND and filmed in three weeks on a very limited budget of €60,000, will be making its world premiere at the 19th Albacete Abycine Film Festival. The event, which offers a smart program and some interesting industry activities such as Abycine Lanza (read the article here), is set to kick of tomorrow, October 20, in La Mancha and will close on the Saturday 28 October with a screening of the documentary-phenomenon of the year: Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle by Gustavo Salmerón.

Albacete will also welcome Fernando Franco, who will be running a workshop on mise-en-scene and who is set receive the Young Film Award for his second feature film, Dying along with the duo Marián Alvarez-Andrés Gertrudix, a film recently presented at San Sebastian Festival. Life and Nothing More by Antonio Mendez Esparza will also be making its way to Albacete from the Basque event. The drama, which is shot in English in Florida, will be featured in the Abycine Indie section along with Most Beautiful Island by Ana Asensio (also shot on the other side of the Atlantic, in New York) screened at Sitges and London most recently.

Among the selected documentaries are El silencio roto from the producer Piluca Baquero, on school bullying, with illustrations by Javier de Juan, and Alberto García-Álix. La línea de sombra by Nicolas Combarro, another debut feature film that tells the story of a wonderful photographer.

César Sabater, also a novice filmmaker, will present the gastronomic comedy Paella Today, which stars Pablo Rivero, Brays Efe and Pablo Carbonell. On top of hosting a wide selection of short films, the festival will also be screening Holy Camp! by “Javis," to accompany the presentation of the Prix Jeune Trajectoire to one of its actresses, Macarena Garcia.

Finally, the new Talentos Lanza section brings together projects from the initial Lanza market last year, Summer 1993 , the first acclaimed film by Carla Simón, chosen to represent Spain in the nominations race for the upcoming Oscars, as well as Júlia ist byanother Catalan novice, Elena Martín, a film also highly applauded at festivals, the documentary The Sea Stares at Us from Afar by Manuel Muñoz (presented at the most recent Berlin Festival) and Sister of Mine by Pedro Aguilera (in the Rotterdam 2017 program).

(Translated from Spanish)