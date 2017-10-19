"Matching Excellence": Rome’s MIA kicks off today

by Camillo De Marco

19/10/2017 - The International Audiovisual Market (MIA) dedicated to the cinema, TV and documentary industries returns today with its 3rd edition, which is set to run from 19 to 23 October

MIA returns with its third edition in Rome, set to run from 19 to 23 October 2017. Dedicated to the audiovisual sectors (cinema, TV, documentary), MIA covers four different areas of activity. Networking: a set of tools built to facilitate the meeting of more than 1,400 accredited operators. Content showcase: 114 films presented during market screenings dedicated to international buyers, along with four special events on next season's Italian cinema and television titles. Coproduction Market & Pitching Forum: 45 projects from 21 countries pitched to over 500 potential co-production partners. Talks: a dense program with over 40 panels, masterclasses and debates.

"Matching Excellence" characterises the 2017 edition of MIA, along with the ability to match make and build an efficient network of international industrial relations. "MIA has left its initial start-up phase and is now being presented as an original and highly structured market for national and international industries," says director Lucia Milazzotto. "Our contemporary and flexible formula has been perfected over the past three years, and today we can finally say that film, television and documentary operators view it as an important event."

More than 1,000 meetings have already been pre-organised on the basis of the industrial strategies of each one accredited, with formulas ranging from speed meetings, breakfast with, and producers meet producers. Among the participants of previous editions of the production market are Agnieszka Holland, Sally Potter, Paddy Considine, Jia Zhang-ke, Diego Lerman, Kadri Kousaar, Stephen Burke, Katarzyna Roslaniec, Sharunas Bartas, Laura Bispuri, Marco Bellocchio and Franco Maresco.

This year, MIA Cinema's co-production market includes 21 independent cinema projects, confirming its strong auteur focus. Among them is Noah's Ark, a film by Sérgio Machado produced by Walter Salles, We Are the Winners by Giovanni Piperno produced by Matteo Garrone, The Spies by Renato De Maria produced by Angelo Barbagallo and The Vice of Hope by Edoardo De Angelis, produced by Pierpaolo Verga. 15 titles are to be presented at the MIA TV Drama Series Pitching Forum, while the DOC Co-Production Market & Pitching Forum will feature nine Italian production projects.

Topics include: the globalisation of the international television market, film adaptations, piracy, techniques for enhancing classical film catalogues, powerful women in the entertainment industry, audiovisual and gaming storytelling, European animation (Jacques Bled among speakers), and virtual reality in films and on TV.

Buyers will have access to 114 national and international titles. The event will also include the special screening and Italian premiere of Rellik– the BBC and Cinemax TV crime series created by brothers Harry and Jack Williams. Among the titles up for release in the coming months is Albe (Elisa Fuksas), Due Piccoli Italiani (Paolo Sassanelli), Favola (Sebastiano Mauri), Figlia Mia (Laura Bispuri), In viaggio con Adele (Alessandro Capitani), Il Libro delle Visioni (Carlo S.Hintermann), Ovunque Proteggimi (Bonifacio Angius), Il Ragazzo Invisibile – Seconda Generazione (Gabriele Salvatores) and Sembra mio figlio (Costanza Quatriglio).

"Incubated" projects in the co-production market at MIA 2017 will compete for awards totalling €55,000 in prize money. Recognising its important role in supporting co-productions at MIA, the Eurimages Fundof the Council of Europehas confirmed the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award, an award that will go to the project most in line with the principles of collaboration and co-production inspired by Eurimages, with €20,000 in prize money to be won.

