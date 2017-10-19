End of filming in sight for Le Poulain by Mathieu Sapin

by Fabien Lemercier

19/10/2017 - The cast of the cartoonist's debut feature film is led by Alexandra Lamy and Finnegan Oldfield. Production by Pyramide and Bac

The home stretch for shooting on Mathieu Sapin's debut feature film, Le Poulain (lit. The Foal), which will end on 27 October. Author-cartoonist and debut filmmaker, most well-known for the album Presidential Campaign in 2012 and Le Château (backstage at Elysée Palace) in 2015, has brought on board Alexandra Lamy (Ricky , Back to Mom's , and who will be in French cinemas on 15 November in Par instinct), rising star Finnegan Oldfield (nominated for a César in 2016 for most promising talent in Cowboys and a Lumière in 2017 in the same category for Bang Gang , also appreciated in Nocturama and due to appear on 22 November in the lead role in Reinventing Marvin ) Gilles Cohen (playing to his advantage recently in the series La Bureau des Légendes) Valérie Karsenti (currently in cinemas in L’École buissonnière ) Brigitte Roüan (seen recently in Just to Be Sure ) and singer-actor Philippe Katherine (in the lead role in Bright Sunshine In ).

Written by Mathieu Sapin and Noé Debré (nominated for a César in 2016 for best original screenplay for Dheepan ), the screenplay focuses on Arnaud Jaurès, a 25-year-old who is new to the world of politics and who, thanks to a certain set of circumstances, ends up on the campaign team for a candidate running in the presidential election. Jaurès finds himself as an assistant to Agnès Karadzic, director of communications, a powerful and experienced woman who attracts and fascinates him. She introduces him to campaign tactics, and he watches drama and rivalry within the team unfold from the comfort of her side, gradually abandoning his naivety to climb the ladder towards a very strategic position.

Produced by Francis Boepsflug and Stéphane Parthenay for Pyramide Productions and by David Grumbach and Mathieu Robinet for Bac Films, Le Poulain benefits from advance financing from Canal + and Ciné +, as well as support from the Occitanie region and Sofica Indéfilms, Cofimages and Cinémages. Having commenced on 18 September, the six-week shoot will take place in Montpellier and Paris with Jérôme Alméras (nominated for a CST in 2013 for Quai d'Orsay and a David di Donatello 2014 for his specialism for Human Capital ) in charge of cinematography. Bac will be driving French distribution and international sales.

(Translated from French)