Spoor (2017)
Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
The Square (2017)
Giant (2017)
I Am Not a Witch (2017)
Valley of Shadows (2017)
Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Valley of Shadows (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION France

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

End of filming in sight for Le Poulain by Mathieu Sapin

by 

- The cast of the cartoonist's debut feature film is led by Alexandra Lamy and Finnegan Oldfield. Production by Pyramide and Bac

End of filming in sight for Le Poulain by Mathieu Sapin
Actors Alexandra Lamy and Finnegan Oldfield

The home stretch for shooting on Mathieu Sapin's debut feature film, Le Poulain (lit. The Foal), which will end on 27 October. Author-cartoonist and debut filmmaker, most well-known for the album Presidential Campaign in 2012 and Le Château (backstage at Elysée Palace) in 2015, has brought on board Alexandra Lamy (Ricky [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], Back to Mom's [+see also:
trailer
film profile], and who will be in French cinemas on 15 November in Par instinct), rising star Finnegan Oldfield (nominated for a César in 2016 for most promising talent in Cowboys [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and a Lumière in 2017 in the same category for Bang Gang [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Eva Husson
film profile], also appreciated in Nocturama [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Bertrand Bonello
film profile] and due to appear on 22 November in the lead role in Reinventing Marvin [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) Gilles Cohen (playing to his advantage recently in the series La Bureau des Légendes) Valérie Karsenti (currently in cinemas in L’École buissonnière [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) Brigitte Roüan (seen recently in Just to Be Sure [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]) and singer-actor Philippe Katherine (in the lead role in Bright Sunshine In [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Written by Mathieu Sapin and Noé Debré (nominated for a César in 2016 for best original screenplay for Dheepan [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Jacques Audiard
film profile]), the screenplay focuses on Arnaud Jaurès, a 25-year-old who is new to the world of politics and who, thanks to a certain set of circumstances, ends up on the campaign team for a candidate running in the presidential election. Jaurès finds himself as an assistant to Agnès Karadzic, director of communications, a powerful and experienced woman who attracts and fascinates him. She introduces him to campaign tactics, and he watches drama and rivalry within the team unfold from the comfort of her side, gradually abandoning his naivety to climb the ladder towards a very strategic position.

Produced by Francis Boepsflug and Stéphane Parthenay for Pyramide Productions and by David Grumbach and Mathieu Robinet for Bac Films, Le Poulain benefits from advance financing from Canal + and Ciné +, as well as support from the Occitanie region and Sofica Indéfilms, Cofimages and Cinémages. Having commenced on 18 September, the six-week shoot will take place in Montpellier and Paris with Jérôme Alméras (nominated for a CST in 2013 for Quai d'Orsay and a David di Donatello 2014 for his specialism for Human Capital [+see also:
trailer
interview: Paolo Virzì
film profile]) in charge of cinematography. Bac will be driving French distribution and international sales.

(Translated from French)

 
Astra
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss