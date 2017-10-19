Spoor (2017)
Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
The Square (2017)
Giant (2017)
I Am Not a Witch (2017)
Valley of Shadows (2017)
Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Valley of Shadows (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Italy

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Filming commences on Paolo Virzì’s new feature, Notti magiche

by 

- The director of The Leisure Seeker returns to Italy to film a comedy noir set in the summer of the 1990's football world cup. A Lotus production

Filming commences on Paolo Virzì’s new feature, Notti magiche
Director Paolo Virzì

Filming has commenced on Paolo Virzì's new feature, Notti Magiche (lit. Magic Nights), yesterday, 18 October. After a break in the US with The Leisure Seeker [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Paolo Virzì
film profile] (in competition at Venice Film Festival and out on international release on 18 January 2018), the acclaimed director of Human capital [+see also:
trailer
interview: Paolo Virzì
film profile] and Like Crazy [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
Q&A: Paolo Virzì
film profile] is back in Italy on home soil to tell a story set in Rome in the summer of the 1990s football worldcup, with newcomers Mauro Lamantia, Giovanni Toscano and Irene Vetere in the lead roles as three young aspiring writers.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

"It's a comedy that's also a noir," states the director who co-wrote the screenplay with Francesca Archibugi and Francesco Piccolo. "A well-known film producer is found dead in the river Tiber in Rome and the main suspects are three young aspiring writers. One night, by order of the carabinieri, they must retrace their tremendous, sentimental and ironic journey in the splendour and misery of the last glorious season of Italian cinema."

The cast also includes many great supporting roles, such as Giancarlo Giannini, Roberto Herlitzka,  Paolo Bonacelli, Ornella Muti, Marina Rocco, Andrea Roncato, Giulio Scarpati, Emanuele Salce, Giulio Berruti, Ludovica Modugno, Ferruccio Soleri, Simona Marchini and many others.

Notti Magiche was produced by Marco Belardi for Lotus Production, a company belonging to the Leone Film Group, along with Rai Cinema, and will be released in Italian cinemas in 2018, distributed by 01 Distribution.

(Translated from Italian)

 
Astra
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss