Filming commences on Paolo Virzì’s new feature, Notti magiche

by Vittoria Scarpa

19/10/2017 - The director of The Leisure Seeker returns to Italy to film a comedy noir set in the summer of the 1990's football world cup. A Lotus production

Filming has commenced on Paolo Virzì's new feature, Notti Magiche (lit. Magic Nights), yesterday, 18 October. After a break in the US with The Leisure Seeker (in competition at Venice Film Festival and out on international release on 18 January 2018), the acclaimed director of Human capital and Like Crazy is back in Italy on home soil to tell a story set in Rome in the summer of the 1990s football worldcup, with newcomers Mauro Lamantia, Giovanni Toscano and Irene Vetere in the lead roles as three young aspiring writers.

"It's a comedy that's also a noir," states the director who co-wrote the screenplay with Francesca Archibugi and Francesco Piccolo. "A well-known film producer is found dead in the river Tiber in Rome and the main suspects are three young aspiring writers. One night, by order of the carabinieri, they must retrace their tremendous, sentimental and ironic journey in the splendour and misery of the last glorious season of Italian cinema."

The cast also includes many great supporting roles, such as Giancarlo Giannini, Roberto Herlitzka, Paolo Bonacelli, Ornella Muti, Marina Rocco, Andrea Roncato, Giulio Scarpati, Emanuele Salce, Giulio Berruti, Ludovica Modugno, Ferruccio Soleri, Simona Marchini and many others.

Notti Magiche was produced by Marco Belardi for Lotus Production, a company belonging to the Leone Film Group, along with Rai Cinema, and will be released in Italian cinemas in 2018, distributed by 01 Distribution.

(Translated from Italian)