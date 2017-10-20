Isabel Coixet is back to open the Seminci in Valladolid

by Alfonso Rivera

20/10/2017 - The Valladolid International Film Week kicks off its 62nd edition on Saturday with The Bookshop, the new movie by the Catalan filmmaker

The world premiere of the European co-production The Bookshop, the new work by Isabel Coixet, starring Emily Mortimer, will fire the starting pistol for the 62nd Seminci – Valladolid International Film Week, which is being held in the historic Castilian city between 21 and 28 October. The 2015 edition of the gathering headed up by journalist Javier Angulo was opened by Nobody Wants the Night , the previous fiction title by the unstoppable Catalan filmmaker. The Midwife by Martin Provost, starring two Catherines – Deneuve and Frot – as the main characters, will bring the storied festival to a close.

Besides The Bookshop, this year Seminci is offering a number of other world premieres, particularly in the short-film and documentary sidebars. One of the titles standing out in the latter, in the Tiempo de Historia section, is Shootball, directed by Félix Colomer, about the sexual abuse of children. Twelve further documentaries, which are taking part in the DOC. España section, are premieres. Its special showcases include one dedicated to the Icelandic film industry, another to the Barcelona Film School, a focus on Jean-Pierre Melville and a brand-new one, entitled Supernovas, which centres on the most prominent female directors on the international stage.

One of the most notable industry activities, the Conference on Independent Film Distribution in Spain, will take place on 24 and 25 October; it will analyse the situation of distributors, identify the problems affecting the sector and generate ideas to improve the outlook. Current and future methods of independent distribution, in the wake of the emergence of new distribution/exhibition platforms, will also be explored. Finally, two working sessions involving exchanges between independent distributors, television broadcasters – both public and private – and exhibitors will take place, and the conclusions from these sessions will then be made public.

This initiative is taking place in partnership with the Film and Audiovisual Arts Institute (ICAA) and the Spanish Film Academy, and coincides with the 25th anniversary of the founding of ADICINE (Association of Independent Film Distributors) and the tenth birthday of the Filmin VoD platform.

Click here to view the full programme of the 62nd Seminci.

