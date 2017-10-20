Spoor (2017)
Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
I Am Not a Witch (2017)
Giant (2017)
Valley of Shadows (2017)
The Square (2017)
Beauty and the Dogs (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Let the Corpses Tan (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Distribution / Releases / Exhibitors

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

WARSAW 2017 Discoveries

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Drib: A film about a true story based on a lie

by 

- Norwegian director Kristoffer Borgli’s fiction-documentary film, starring comedian Amir Asgharnejad, is a true discovery

Drib: A film about a true story based on a lie
Amir Asgharnejad (centre) in Drib

In 2014, videos of a man provoking fights with bouncers, security guards and other people on the streets of Oslo, and then getting beaten up every time, went viral—and it turned out to be the Iranian-Norwegian performance artist and stand-up comedian Amir Asgharnejad. Soon, a Los Angeles-based advertising agency spotted the opportunity for an edgy marketing campaign for a new energy drink that was supposed to “look real” and go viral. They invited him on board as an actor under the pledge of the strictest confidentiality. What they failed to notice—perhaps since they didn’t know that aside from his career as a comic, Asgharnejad had also been a long-time admirer of Andy Kaufman—was that his performances were in fact staged from the beginning to end. In a nutshell, Drib [+see also:
trailer
film profile], screened in Warsaw Film Festival’s Discoveries section, is a real (?) fiction-documentary film based on an attempt to create a real, but fake, advertising campaign, that was itself based on fake street performances.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

In the opening of the film, Drib advises its audience that all of the names—from the people to the companies and their products—have been changed in order to avoid legal repercussions, since the advertising company was, perhaps understandably, against the making of the film. If we believe what the film tells us—and it would be perfectly reasonable to assume that we can’t—the director and screenwriter, Kristoffer Borgli, is a good friend of Asgharnejad, who agreed to let him make the film, but on one condition—that he would be allowed to play the lead role himself.

This makes Drib’s narrative brilliantly complicated, presenting Borgli with several opportunities to create layers of metanarratives in the story, which he handles with astonishing deftness, especially for a first feature director. While Amir travels to Los Angeles in the film in order to enact Amir Asgharnejad’s story as it purportedly happened, several other parts are added as well, such as the imagined conversations between the creative director of the company and the junior creative director, a producer and an actor, etc. 

But what really makes the film outstanding is the inclusion of the parts that usually end up on the floor of the editing room, that is, the failed takes and the parts between the takes (or, again, the parts that we are led to believe are the failed takes). Amir in the film and Amir Asgharnejad, the actor, become so intertwined that it becomes impossible to separate one from the other, especially since Amir Asgharnejad, the actor, is apparently not satisfied with the role that has been written by Borgli for his character and feels that he is unable to tell the story as he would please. In the end, the one thing we can say for certain about Drib is that it is an unclassifiable film. Even with the recent blurring of the boundaries between fiction and documentary, it seems to be blending both modes of storytelling both thoughtfully and thoroughly. Most of all, it is a satire—the kind that targets not only the meaning of truth in the time of docufiction, viral videos and fake news, but truth in cinema as well.

The film is produced by Norwegian outfit Bacon Pictures.

See also

 
 

see also

Warsaw
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss