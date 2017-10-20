Elfar Aldesteins' End of Sentence enters post-production

by Davide Abbatescianni

20/10/2017 - The new Irish-American-Icelandic co-production starring John Hawkes, Logan Lerman and Sarah Bolger will be released in 2018

Elfar Aldesteins’ End of Sentence recently entered into its post-production phase. There are great expectations for the debut feature by the young director based in Buckinghamshire, England. Aldesteins gained the spotlight thanks to his second short film Sailcloth, starring the famous British actor John Hurt and successfully presented, among others, at Rhode Island International Film Festival and Reykjavik International Film Festival in 2011.

The story of End of Sentence, written by the screenwriter Michael Armbruster, is initially set in Alabama and focuses on the journey of Frank Fogle (John Hawkes) to honour his wife's last wish of spreading her ashes in a remote lake in Ireland, and the promise of taking his son Sean (Logan Lerman), along for the trip. Sean has just got out of prison and does not want to embark on this journey. Along the way, they meet Jewel (Sarah Bolger), a fascinating hitch-hiker. Their path will be fraught with twists and turns and will force them to face several unresolved issues.

The lead, John Hawkes, is known for his role as the merchant Sol Star in the western TV series Deadwood and his portrayal of Teardrop Dilly in Debra Granik's Winter's Bone. Logan Lerman proved his acting skills in The Perks of Being a Wallflower and the first two chapters of the Percy Jackson saga. Sarah Bolger is a popular Irish actress, known for her role as Jade in the American martial arts show Into the Badlands.

Produced by David Collins, Gudrun Edda Thorhannesdottir, Joni Sighvatsson and Elfar Aldesteins himself for Berserk Films (Iceland), Palomar Pictures (US) and the Dublin-based Samson Films, End of Sentence’s technical crew is enhanced by the presence of Karl Oskarsson, talented director of photography for the Icelandic shooting of Darren Aronofsky’s Noah, who has already worked with Aldesteins in Sailcloth.

Rocket Science is currently handling world sales for this upcoming Irish feature and presented the work at the Cannes Film Market in May. End of Sentence will be released on European screens in the first half of 2018.