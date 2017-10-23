12 European films awarded at the Warsaw Film Festival

by Ola Salwa

23/10/2017 - The Polish event’s Grand Prix went to the Chinese feature To Kill a Watermelon

The 33rd edition of the Warsaw Film Festival included 119 feature films and 76 shorts in its programme. Apart from the awards given out across the five competitive sections, Warsaw also presented prizes from the NETPAC jury, ecumenical jury, young FIPRESCI jury and FIPRESCI jury.

The main distinction of the festival, the Warsaw Grand Prix, which comes with a cash prize of approximately €22,000, was presented to Zehao Gao’s film To Kill a Watermelon. The Chinese drama triumphed over 14 other films shown in the International Competition. The jury also gave the Best Director Award to France’s Joan Chemla for If You Saw His Heart and the Special Jury Award to Filipino actors Allen Dizon and Angelie Sanoy, who starred in A Bomb, directed by Ralston Gonzales Jover.

Competition 1-2 was won by Danish film The Charmer by Milad Alami, while Norway’s The Rules for Everything by Kim Hiorthøy was named Best Film in the Free Spirit Competition. The Documentary Competition’s jury presented its prize to Wonderful Losers: A Different World by Arūnas Matelis, a co-production between Lithuania, Latvia, Italy and Belgium. The Short Grand Prix went to May Day by Belgian duo Olivier Magis and Fedrik De Beul. Other European films awarded at the 33rd edition of the Warsaw Film Festival included the Polish-Dutch title Beyond Words by Urszula Antoniak (which scooped the Ecumenical Jury Award), Hugo by Polish filmmaker Wojciech Klimala (Young FIPRESCI Jury Award) and the Slovak-Czech co-production Nina by Juraj Lehotský (FIPRESCI Award).

The festival also organised an audience poll: according to Warsaw’s visitors, the best feature-length narrative film was Sweden’s A Hustler’s Diary by Ivica Zubak, and the best documentary was the USA’s AlphaGo by Greg Kohs.

Next year’s edition of the Warsaw Film Festival will take place from 12-21 October 2018.

Here is the full list of awarded films:

International Competition

Warsaw Grand Prix

To Kill a Watermelon – Zehao Gao (China)

Best Director

Joan Chemla – If You Saw His Heart (France)

Special Jury Award

Actors Allen Dizon and Angelie Sanoy – The Bomb (Philippines)

Special Mention

The Miner – Hanna Slak (Slovenia/Croatia)

Competition 1-2

Competition 1-2 Award

The Charmer – Milad Alami (Denmark)

Special Mention

Find This Dumb Little Bitch and Throw Her into the River – Ben Brand (Netherlands)

Documentary Competition

Best Documentary Feature

Wonderful Losers: A Different World – Arūnas Matelis (Lithuania/Latvia/Italy/Belgium)

Free Spirit Competition

Free Spirit Award

The Rules for Everything – Kim Hiorthøy (Norway)

Special Mention

Highway 318 – Yunxing Nie (China)

Short Film Competition

Short Grand Prix

May Day – Olivier Magis and Fedrik De Beul (Belgium)

Special Mention

I Will Always Love You, Conny – Amanda Kernell (Sweden)

Best Documentary Short

How to Become a Pope – Justyna Mytnik (Poland)

Best Animated Short

Weekends – Trevor Jimenez (USA)

Best Live Action Short

Offstage – Andrei Huțuleac (Romania)

NETPAC Jury Award for Best Asian Film

Out of Frame – Wai Lun Kwok (China)

Ecumenical Jury Award

Beyond Words – Urszula Antoniak (Poland/Netherlands)

Special Mention

The Miner – Hanna Slak (Slovenia/Croatia)

Young FIPRESCI Award for Best Debut from Eastern Europe

Hugo – Wojciech Klimala (Poland)

FIPRESCI Award for Best Debut from Eastern Europe

Nina – Juraj Lehotský (Slovakia/Czech Republic)