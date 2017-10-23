Birds Are Singing in Kigali wins the Grand Prix at the 10th CinEast Film Festival
by Hugo Emmerzael
- The film by Joanna Kos-Krauze and her late husband Krzysztof Krauze has won out over seven other Central or Eastern European movies
Presided over by director Anne Fontaine (Reinventing Marvin
Agnus Dei
interview: Lou de Laâge
the international jury of the tenth CinEast Film Festival, held from 5-22 October in Luxembourg City, awarded the Grand Prix to Birds Are Singing in Kigali
interview: Joanna Kos-Krauze
film profile]. Directed by Joanna Kos-Krauze and her late husband Krzysztof Krauze, the film tells the story of a Polish ornithologist who saves a Tutsi girl from certain death in the 1990s. After a few years, they both revisit Africa on an emotional journey full of painful memories.
Krzysztof Krauze, who made two other films with his wife Joanna Kos-Krauze, passed away at the age of 61 during the production of Birds Are Singing in Kigali in 2014. Joanna finished the film in 2017 in time for a premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where it won the Best Actress Award for the leads Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umuhire. At CinEast, the film scooped the Grand Prix in a competition that also included the titles 3/4
interview: Ilian Metev
(Ilian Metev), Daybreak
interview: Gentian Koçi
(Gentian Koçi), Directions
interview: Stephan Komandarev
(Stephan Komandarev), Filthy
interview: Tereza Nvotová
(Tereza Nvotová), Miracle
interview: Eglė Vertelytė
(Egle Vertelyte), November
(Rainer Sarnet) and Soldiers: Story from Ferentari
interview: Ivana Mladenovic
film profile] (Ivana Mladenović), which won the Special Jury Prize. Besides Fontaine, the jury consisted of actor Adrian Titieni, producer Bady Minck, festival programme director Oliver Baumgarten and producer Philippe Carcassonne.
The press jury, consisting of Pablo Chimienti (Le Quotidien), Valerija Berdi (Radio 100.7) and Matthew Boas (Cineuropa.org), awarded Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev with the Critics' Prize for his fourth feature, Directions. The Audience Award went to Rajko Grlić's comedy-drama The Constitution
interview: Rajko Grlić
film profile]. The CinEast audience also voted for their favourite shorts, crowning Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s Into the Blue, Irena Jukić Pranjić’s Gamer Girl and Zofia Kowalewska’s Close Ties in their respective categories of fiction, animation and documentary.
See the full list of winners below:
Grand Prix
Birds Are Singing in Kigali
interview: Joanna Kos-Krauze
film profile] - Joanna Kos-Krauze and Krzysztof Krauze (Poland)
Special Jury Prize
Soldiers. Story From Ferentari
interview: Ivana Mladenovic
film profile] - Ivana Mladenović (Romania/Serbia/Belgium)
Critics' Prize
Directions
interview: Stephan Komandarev
film profile] - Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia)
Audience Award
The Constitution
interview: Rajko Grlić
film profile] - Rajko Grlić (Croatia/Czech Republic/Macedonia/Slovenia)
Audience Awards - Short Films
Fiction
Into the Blue - Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (Croatia)
Animation
Gamer Girl - Irena Jukić Pranjić (Croatia)
Documentary
Close Ties - Zofia Kowalewska (Poland)