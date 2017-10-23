Birds Are Singing in Kigali wins the Grand Prix at the 10th CinEast Film Festival

by Hugo Emmerzael

23/10/2017 - The film by Joanna Kos-Krauze and her late husband Krzysztof Krauze has won out over seven other Central or Eastern European movies

Presided over by director Anne Fontaine (Reinventing Marvin , Agnus Dei ), the international jury of the tenth CinEast Film Festival, held from 5-22 October in Luxembourg City, awarded the Grand Prix to Birds Are Singing in Kigali . Directed by Joanna Kos-Krauze and her late husband Krzysztof Krauze, the film tells the story of a Polish ornithologist who saves a Tutsi girl from certain death in the 1990s. After a few years, they both revisit Africa on an emotional journey full of painful memories.

Krzysztof Krauze, who made two other films with his wife Joanna Kos-Krauze, passed away at the age of 61 during the production of Birds Are Singing in Kigali in 2014. Joanna finished the film in 2017 in time for a premiere at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where it won the Best Actress Award for the leads Jowita Budnik and Eliane Umuhire. At CinEast, the film scooped the Grand Prix in a competition that also included the titles 3/4 (Ilian Metev), Daybreak (Gentian Koçi), Directions (Stephan Komandarev), Filthy (Tereza Nvotová), Miracle (Egle Vertelyte), November (Rainer Sarnet) and Soldiers: Story from Ferentari (Ivana Mladenović), which won the Special Jury Prize. Besides Fontaine, the jury consisted of actor Adrian Titieni, producer Bady Minck, festival programme director Oliver Baumgarten and producer Philippe Carcassonne.

The press jury, consisting of Pablo Chimienti (Le Quotidien), Valerija Berdi (Radio 100.7) and Matthew Boas (Cineuropa.org), awarded Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev with the Critics’ Prize for his fourth feature, Directions. The Audience Award went to Rajko Grlić’s comedy-drama The Constitution . The CinEast audience also voted for their favourite shorts, crowning Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s Into the Blue, Irena Jukić Pranjić’s Gamer Girl and Zofia Kowalewska’s Close Ties in their respective categories of fiction, animation and documentary.

See the full list of winners below:

Grand Prix

Birds Are Singing in Kigali - Joanna Kos-Krauze and Krzysztof Krauze (Poland)

Special Jury Prize

Soldiers. Story From Ferentari - Ivana Mladenović (Romania/Serbia/Belgium)

Critics' Prize

Directions - Stephan Komandarev (Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia)

Audience Award

The Constitution - Rajko Grlić (Croatia/Czech Republic/Macedonia/Slovenia)

Audience Awards - Short Films

Fiction

Into the Blue - Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović (Croatia)

Animation

Gamer Girl - Irena Jukić Pranjić (Croatia)

Documentary

Close Ties - Zofia Kowalewska (Poland)