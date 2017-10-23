The Roche-sur-Yon Film Festival crowns Have a Nice Day

by Fabien Lemercier

23/10/2017 - The Grand Prix has gone to the Chinese animated film, while a Special Prize was bestowed upon Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name and a Special Mention upon Winter Brothers

China has tasted victory at the eighth La Roche­-sur­-Yon International Film Festival, as the international jury’s Grand Prix was bestowed upon the animated film Have a Nice Day by Liu Jian. The feature, which was premiered in competition at Berlin and was removed from the programme of the Annecy Film Festival after the Chinese authorities exerted pressure on the gathering, is being sold by Memento Films.

The Special Jury Prize from the international jury went to Call Me by Your Name by Italy’s Luca Guadagnino (which came out in the UK on Friday after a long and successful festival run that kicked off at the Sundance Film Festival, and which will be distributed in France from 17 January by Sony Pictures Releasing) and a Special Mention was granted to Winter Brothers by Iceland’s Hlynur Pálmason (which won multiple trophies following its premiere at Locarno, including the Best Actor Award and the Europa Cinemas Label – set to be released in France on 21 February 2018 via Arizona Distribution).

The competitive New Waves section (dedicated to movies exploring new filmmaking forms, with no constraints in terms of genre or running time) gave its top prize to the documentary Taste of Cement by Ziad Kalthoum (which was previously a winner at Visions du Réel, and was produced by Germany, Lebanon, Syria, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar).

Lastly, we should mention the Trajectories Award, which the jury of secondary-school students handed to Borg/McEnroe by Denmark’s Janus Metz (due to be released in France on 8 November, courtesy of Pretty Pictures), and the Audience Award, which was won by Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri by British director Martin McDonagh (set to come out in French theatres on 17 January via Twentieth Century Fox France).



Here is the full list of winners:

Grand Prix

Have a Nice Day – Liu Jian (China)

Special Jury Prize

Call Me by Your Name - Luca Guadagnino (Italy/France/USA/Brazil)

Special Mention of the Jury

Winter Brothers - Hlynur Pálmason (Denmark/Iceland)

New Waves Jury Prize

Taste of Cement – Ziad Kalthoum (Germany/Lebanon/Syria/United Arab Emirates/Qatar)

Special Mention of the New Waves Jury

Os humores artificiais – Gabriel Abrantes (Portugal) (short film)

Trajectories Award of the Secondary-school Student Jury

Borg/McEnroe – Janus Metz (Sweden/Denmark/Finland/Czech Republic)

Audience Award

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – Martin McDonagh (USA/UK)

(Translated from French)