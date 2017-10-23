Valley of Shadows (2017)
ROME 2017 Market/Awards

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The third edition of the MIA hands out its awards

by 

- The market drew to a close yesterday with the handing out of the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award and other prizes; it was a good year for the event, which welcomed 1,800 accredited guests

The third edition of the MIA hands out its awards
David Herdies and Vicky Miha pick up the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award for their project Madame Luna (© MIA)

Over 1,800 accredited guests, 58 countries and 45 projects taking part, more than 60,000 meetings, 120 films, and particularly crowded TV Upfront and What’s Next Italy sections. This is the positive outcome of the third edition of the MIA, the International Audiovisual Market, which wrapped up in Rome yesterday. The event also racked up millions of views on Twitter. The organisers announced that they were satisfied with the results of the market's new identity, with its strong innovative and European focus born of the independent management of ANICA and APT.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

One of the most successful initiatives was the Albania Balkan Market conference, which was organised in conjunction with the Roma Lazio Film Commission. “These encounters opened up new possibilities of co-producing Italian films with Albania, allowing shoots to take place in Albania as well as in Italy,” Luciano Sovena, the president of the Roma Lazio Film Commission, told Cineuropa. “And it also makes it possible to group together various Balkan states, in order to reduce the potential risk involved in making both arthouse and mainstream films.”

One of the awards handed out was the Eurimages Co-Production Development Award, worth €20,000, the winner of which was selected by the jury made up of Conchita Airoldi, Roman Paul, Karin Schockweiler from among the projects in the MIA Cinema Co-production Market. The prize was bestowed upon Madame Luna by Binyam Berhane, a Stockholm-based Eritrean director, and produced by David Herdies and Vicky Miha. The jury decided to give a Special Mention to Pablo by Enrico Maria Artale, produced by Roberto De Paolis and Carla Altieri.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Eurimages Co-Production Development Award
Madame Luna - Binyam Berhane (Sweden)
Special Mention 
Pablo - Enrico Maria Artale (Italy)

MIA TV Best Drama Series Award (tied)
Replay (France)
Enemies (UK) 

MIA|EDI Visionary Award
Woodland (UK)

Special Mentions 
Beatrice Cenci (Italy)
Venice Rising (Italy)

Targa Carlo Bixio Award 2017 for Best Screenplay 
77 - Elia Gonella, Giuseppe Checchia (Italy)

Carlo Bixio Award for Best Series Concept 
Dante - Angelica Farinelli, Lorenzo Righi and Gregorio Scorsetti (Italy)

Targa SIAE Auteur Idea 
Vera sul treno - Isabella Cirillo (Italy)

Franco Solinas Award for Best Screenplay 
Piove - Jacopo del Giudice (Italy)

Claudia Sbarigia Studio Grant
Body Odyssey - Grazia Tricarico, Marco Morana and Giulio Rizzo (Italy)
Special Mentions 
Le figlie di Coro - Lucrezia Le Moli, Amedeo Guarnieri (Italy)
Io e il Secco - Michela Straniero, Gianluca Santoni (Italy)

(Translated from Italian)

 
