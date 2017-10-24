Deliver Us wins the top award at Astra
by Stefan Dobroiu
- Among the other winners were documentaries from Poland, Romania, Israel and China
Romania’s biggest documentary event, the Astra Film Festival (16-22 October, Sibiu), came to the end of its 24th edition with a gala ceremony that crowned Federica Di Giacomo’s Deliver Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] as Best International Documentary. Radu Jude’s The Dead Nation [+see also:
trailer
film profile] received the Best Romanian Documentary Award, while Anna Zamecka’s Communion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] received the Best Central and Eastern European Documentary Award.
One of the festival’s most popular events at this edition was the screening of Rainbow Bubbles, a feature directed by Iosif Demian in 1982 but never released, because of the communist censorship. For his work as a director and cinematographer, Demian received the Excellence Award at Astra 2017.
Here is the full list of award winners:
Best International Documentary
Deliver Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Federica Di Giacomo (Italy/France)
Special Mention
Another Year - Shengze Zhu (China)
Best Central and Eastern European Documentary
Communion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Anna Zamecka (Poland)
Best Romanian Documentary
The Dead Nation [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Radu Jude (Romania)
Best Research in a Documentary Award
Shindy Music - Andrei Nicolae Teodorescu (Romania)
Best Research in a Documentary - Second Award
Phoenixxx - Mihail Gavril Dragolea (Romania)
Best School Documentary
Education - Emi Buchwald (Poland)
Best Directing in a School Documentary
Urban Cowboys - Pawel Ziemilski (Poland)
Best Short Documentary
Homecoming - Noam Sobovitz (Israel)
Excellence Award
Iosif Demian