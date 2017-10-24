Deliver Us wins the top award at Astra

by Stefan Dobroiu

24/10/2017 - Among the other winners were documentaries from Poland, Romania, Israel and China

Romania’s biggest documentary event, the Astra Film Festival (16-22 October, Sibiu), came to the end of its 24th edition with a gala ceremony that crowned Federica Di Giacomo’s Deliver Us as Best International Documentary. Radu Jude’s The Dead Nation received the Best Romanian Documentary Award, while Anna Zamecka’s Communion received the Best Central and Eastern European Documentary Award.

One of the festival’s most popular events at this edition was the screening of Rainbow Bubbles, a feature directed by Iosif Demian in 1982 but never released, because of the communist censorship. For his work as a director and cinematographer, Demian received the Excellence Award at Astra 2017.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Best International Documentary

Deliver Us - Federica Di Giacomo (Italy/France)

Special Mention

Another Year - Shengze Zhu (China)

Best Central and Eastern European Documentary

Communion - Anna Zamecka (Poland)

Best Romanian Documentary

The Dead Nation - Radu Jude (Romania)

Best Research in a Documentary Award

Shindy Music - Andrei Nicolae Teodorescu (Romania)

Best Research in a Documentary - Second Award

Phoenixxx - Mihail Gavril Dragolea (Romania)

Best School Documentary

Education - Emi Buchwald (Poland)

Best Directing in a School Documentary

Urban Cowboys - Pawel Ziemilski (Poland)

Best Short Documentary

Homecoming - Noam Sobovitz (Israel)

Excellence Award

Iosif Demian