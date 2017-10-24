Valley of Shadows (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
The Line by Peter Bebjak
God's Own Country (2017)
Absence of Closeness (2017)
Giant (2017)
I Am Not a Witch (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: The Line by Peter Bebjak
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Filming Europe Location Award

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

ASTRA 2017 Awards

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Deliver Us wins the top award at Astra

by 

- Among the other winners were documentaries from Poland, Romania, Israel and China

Deliver Us wins the top award at Astra
Director and cinematographer Iosif Demian receiving the Excellence Award

Romania’s biggest documentary event, the Astra Film Festival (16-22 October, Sibiu), came to the end of its 24th edition with a gala ceremony that crowned Federica Di Giacomo’s Deliver Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] as Best International Documentary. Radu Jude’s The Dead Nation [+see also:
trailer
film profile] received the Best Romanian Documentary Award, while Anna Zamecka’s Communion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] received the Best Central and Eastern European Documentary Award. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

One of the festival’s most popular events at this edition was the screening of Rainbow Bubbles, a feature directed by Iosif Demian in 1982 but never released, because of the communist censorship. For his work as a director and cinematographer, Demian received the Excellence Award at Astra 2017.

Here is the full list of award winners:

Best International Documentary
Deliver Us [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Federica Di Giacomo (Italy/France)
Special Mention
Another Year - Shengze Zhu (China)

Best Central and Eastern European Documentary
Communion [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] - Anna Zamecka (Poland)

Best Romanian Documentary
The Dead Nation [+see also:
trailer
film profile] - Radu Jude (Romania)

Best Research in a Documentary Award
Shindy Music - Andrei Nicolae Teodorescu (Romania) 

Best Research in a Documentary - Second Award
Phoenixxx - Mihail Gavril Dragolea (Romania) 

Best School Documentary
Education - Emi Buchwald (Poland) 

Best Directing in a School Documentary
Urban Cowboys - Pawel Ziemilski (Poland)

Best Short Documentary
Homecoming - Noam Sobovitz (Israel)

Excellence Award
Iosif Demian

 
Warsaw
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss