Four animation films and four comedies nominated for the European Film Awards
by Cineuropa
- The nominations for the two categories have been unveiled
The European Film Academy has announced the four nominations for the award categories European Animated Feature Film and European Comedy of the European Film Awards 2017.
The nominations for the category Animated Feature Film were determined by a committee comprised of EFA Board Deputy Chairman Antonio Saura (Spain), EFA Board Member Ira von Gienanth (Germany), EFA Member Anja Šošić (Poland), as well as CARTOON representatives Christian Davin (France), Moe Honan (Ireland) and Alessandro Rak (Italy). As for Comedy, the committee consisted of EFA Board Members Henning Kamm (Germany) and Ada Solomon (Romania), EFA Members Nacho Carballo (Spain) and Nik Powell (UK), and distributor Hrvoje Laurenta (Croatia).
The nominees are:
European Animated Feature Film
Ethel & Ernest
trailer
– Roger Mainwood (UK/Luxembourg)
Louise by the Shore
film review
trailer
– Jean-François Laguionie (France/Canada)
Loving Vincent
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Dorota Kobiela
– Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman (Poland/UK)
Zombillénium
trailer
– Arthur de Pins, Alexis Ducord (France/Belgium)
European Comedy
King of the Belgians
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jessica Woodworth, Peter Br…
– Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens (Belgium/Netherlands/Bulgaria)
The Square
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ruben Östlund
– Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark)
Vincent and the End of the World
trailer
– Christophe van Rompaey (Belgium/France)
Welcome to Germany
trailer
– Simon Verhoeven (Germany)
The nominated films will soon be submitted to the more than 3,000 EFA Members to elect the winner. The European Comedy 2017 and the European Animated Feature Film 2017 will then be presented at the 30th European Film Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 9 December, in Berlin.