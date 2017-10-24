Valley of Shadows (2017)
EUROPEAN FILM AWARDS 2017

Four animation films and four comedies nominated for the European Film Awards

- The nominations for the two categories have been unveiled

The Square by Ruben Östlund

The European Film Academy has announced the four nominations for the award categories European Animated Feature Film and European Comedy of the European Film Awards 2017. 

The nominations for the category Animated Feature Film were determined by a committee comprised of EFA Board Deputy Chairman Antonio Saura (Spain), EFA Board Member Ira von Gienanth (Germany), EFA Member Anja Šošić (Poland), as well as CARTOON representatives Christian Davin (France), Moe Honan (Ireland) and Alessandro Rak (Italy). As for Comedy, the committee consisted of EFA Board Members Henning Kamm (Germany) and Ada Solomon (Romania), EFA Members Nacho Carballo (Spain) and Nik Powell (UK), and distributor Hrvoje Laurenta (Croatia).

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The nominees are: 

European Animated Feature Film
Ethel & Ernest [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Roger Mainwood (UK/Luxembourg)
Louise by the Shore [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] – Jean-François Laguionie (France/Canada)
Loving Vincent [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Dorota Kobiela
film profile] – Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman (Poland/UK)
Zombillénium [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Arthur de Pins, Alexis Ducord (France/Belgium)

European Comedy
King of the Belgians [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Jessica Woodworth, Peter Br…
film profile] – Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens (Belgium/Netherlands/Bulgaria)
The Square [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Ruben Östlund
film profile] – Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark)
Vincent and the End of the World [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Christophe van Rompaey (Belgium/France)
Welcome to Germany [+see also:
trailer
film profile] – Simon Verhoeven (Germany)

The nominated films will soon be submitted to the more than 3,000 EFA Members to elect the winner. The European Comedy 2017 and the European Animated Feature Film 2017 will then be presented at the 30th European Film Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 9 December, in Berlin.

 
