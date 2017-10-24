Four animation films and four comedies nominated for the European Film Awards

by Cineuropa

24/10/2017 - The nominations for the two categories have been unveiled

The European Film Academy has announced the four nominations for the award categories European Animated Feature Film and European Comedy of the European Film Awards 2017.

The nominations for the category Animated Feature Film were determined by a committee comprised of EFA Board Deputy Chairman Antonio Saura (Spain), EFA Board Member Ira von Gienanth (Germany), EFA Member Anja Šošić (Poland), as well as CARTOON representatives Christian Davin (France), Moe Honan (Ireland) and Alessandro Rak (Italy). As for Comedy, the committee consisted of EFA Board Members Henning Kamm (Germany) and Ada Solomon (Romania), EFA Members Nacho Carballo (Spain) and Nik Powell (UK), and distributor Hrvoje Laurenta (Croatia).

The nominees are:

European Animated Feature Film

Ethel & Ernest – Roger Mainwood (UK/Luxembourg)

Louise by the Shore – Jean-François Laguionie (France/Canada)

Loving Vincent – Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman (Poland/UK)

Zombillénium – Arthur de Pins, Alexis Ducord (France/Belgium)

European Comedy

King of the Belgians – Jessica Woodworth, Peter Brosens (Belgium/Netherlands/Bulgaria)

The Square – Ruben Östlund (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark)

Vincent and the End of the World – Christophe van Rompaey (Belgium/France)

Welcome to Germany – Simon Verhoeven (Germany)

The nominated films will soon be submitted to the more than 3,000 EFA Members to elect the winner. The European Comedy 2017 and the European Animated Feature Film 2017 will then be presented at the 30th European Film Awards Ceremony on Saturday, 9 December, in Berlin.