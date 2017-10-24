Cinekid for Professionals kicks off in Amsterdam

by Hugo Emmerzael

Cinekid for Professionals is an international industry event hosted during the Cinekid Festival in Amsterdam from 24-27 October, bringing together TV buyers, producers, distributors, directors, networks, sales agents, entertainment companies, academics and journalists who focus primarily on children’s media. Cinekid offers various events that enable attendees to expand their business network and meet like-minded professionals.

The most notable events are the Junior Co-production Market, where around 30 new projects in development for children and youth audiences are presented to leading financiers, broadcasters and potential co-producers. In the Conference & Seminar programme, Jais Christensen (Lego) and David Kleeman (Dubit) will talk about incorporating play into design from the perspective of a child, while Sarah Cox, creative director of Aardman, will outline her view on making choices within the realm of animation. The designers of the animated character Hanazuki, Hanneke Metselaar and Niko Stumpo, will reveal how toy giant Hasbro bought the brand and relaunched it worldwide in 2017. Monika Bielskyte, the founder of ALL FUTURE EVERYTHING, will explore new future perspectives on immersive technologies, and Claire Cook, of Nexus Studios, will tell audiences about diverse forms of storytelling for interactive productions. Other speakers include Luna Maurer, founder of the Amsterdam-based interactive design agency Studio Moniker, and Regine Debatty, who initiated the blog We Make Money Not Art.

The Junior Co-production Market is an integrated two-day co-production market that enables financiers, broadcasters and producers to assess new and innovative children's projects across the film and television sectors. There are two awards up for grabs in 2017. Firstly, the Burny Bos Best Project Award (which comes with a €2,500 cash prize) for the best overall project will be handed out during the Junior Co-production Market. Secondly, the prestigious Eurimages Co-production Development Award for the co-production, distribution, exhibition and digitisation of European cinematographic works will be granted to the most deserving project. This prize, worth €20,000 in cash, can be used by the winner to cover the development expenses of their project. To be eligible, projects must be aiming for a theatrical release and must be designed as a European co-production between at least two Eurimages Fund member states for reasons other than purely financial ones.

The event is open to professionals working in the fields of live-action productions, animation, film, television, cross-media, new media and media literacy. This includes broadcasters, entertainment companies, distributors, producers, directors, academics, institutes, funding bodies, journalists and researchers active in the domain of children’s media.