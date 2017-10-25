Eurimages supports 30 new co-productions

by Cineuropa

25/10/2017 - The new films by Joachim Lafosse, Tudor Giurgiu and Petar Valchanov and Kristina Grozeva, among the selected ones

At its 148th meeting held from 16 to 20 October 2017 in Skopje, the Board of Management of the Council of Europe's Eurimages Fund agreed to support 22 fiction, 7 documentaries and 1 animation film projects for a total amount of €5,598,535.

The share of eligible projects with female directors analysed at the 148th meeting of the Eurimages Board of Management Board was 32% and the share of those which received support was 35% overall as a percentage of total projects supported, representing €1,990,768 (a 36% financial share).

The list of projects:

The Extraordinary Voyage of Marona - Anca Damian (Romania/France/Belgium) (€432,000) (animation film)

Frem - Viera Cakányová (Czech Republic/Slovak Republic) (€53,000) (documentary)

Coupe Confused - Mischa Kamp (Netherlands/Germany) (€200,000)

The Unfinished Portrait of Clara Bellini - Namik Ajazi (Albania/Italy) (€71,268)

Girls of the Sun - Eva Husson (France/Belgium/Georgia) (€500,000) (read news)

Baltic New Wave - Audrius Stonys, Kristine Briede (Latvia/Lithuania/Estonia) (€70,000) (documentary)

Ingmar Bergman-Legacy of a Defining Genius - Margarethe Von Trotta, Felix Moeller (Germany/France)(€86,000) (documentary)

Sisters - Emin Alper (Turkey/Germany/Netherlands/Greece) (€180,000)

The End of Emma Peeters (as We Know Her) - Nicole Palo (Belgium/Canada) (€71,268)

God Exists, her Name is Petrunija - Teona Strugar Mitevska (Macedonia/Belgium/Croatia) (€224,000)

Father - Srdan Golubovic (Serbia/France/Germany/Croatia/Slovenia) (€240,000)

Sweetness in the Belly - Zeresenay Mehari (Ireland/Canada) (€480,000)

Fugue - Artemio Benki (Czech Republic/France/Argentina/Austria) (€100,000) (documentary)

43 – Dito Tsintsadze (Russian Federation/Georgia) (€120,000)

Core of the World - Natalia Meschaninova (Russian Federation/Lithuania) (€130,000)

Negative Numbers - Uta Béria (Georgia/France/Italy) (€86,000)

The Factory - Yuri Bykov (Russian Federation/France/Armenia) (€200,000)

Digger - Georgis Grigorakis (Greece/France) (€100,000)

Tailor - Sonia Liza Kenterman (Greece/Germany/Belgium) (€165,000)

Jumpman - Ivan Tverdovsky (Russian Federation/Ireland/Lithuania/France) (€200,000)

Open Door - Florenc Papas (Albania/Macedonia) (€45,000)

Keep Going - Joachim Lafosse (Belgium/France) (€460,000)

Outside - Michal Hogenauer (Czech Republic/Latvia/Netherlands) (€120,000)

Epicentro - Hubert Sauper (Austria/France) (€190,000) (documentary)

Photograph-Women - Ester Sparatore (France/Belgium/Italy) (€100,000) (documentary)

The Hummingbird Project - Kim Nguyen (Canada/Belgium) (€360,000)

In the Beat of a Heart - Tudor Giurgiu (Romania/Spain/Czech Republic) (€250,000) (read news)

Exemplary Behaviour - Audrius Mickevicius (Lithuania/Bulgaria) (€50,000) (documentary)

What a Country! - Vinko Bresan (Croatia/Serbia/Poland) (€240,000)

The Father - Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva (Bulgaria/Greece) (€75,000)