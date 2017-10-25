A Gentle Creature (2017)
BLACK NIGHTS 2017

The Black Nights Film Festival reveals the titles in its First Feature Competition

by 

- Tallinn Black Nights has announced the identity of all 16 titles to be included in the competition for debut directors

The Black Nights Film Festival reveals the titles in its First Feature Competition
Resurrection by Kristof Hoornaert

For the third year running, The Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival’s First Feature Competition will offer a selection of films by newcomers. Despite their status as novices in the world of filmmaking, the programme can be described as remarkably mature, says Tiina Lokk, head of programming and the director of Black Nights. “It has less youthful bravado than previous years, and is more mature and balanced. Although we have managed to get great debuts every year, I believe the programme as a whole has made a qualitative step forward.” 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The programme boasts movies from Brazil (with two titles), Costa Rica, South Korea, India, Japan and a variety of European countries. One of the Brazilian titles is Bingo, the directorial debut by renowned editor Daniel Rezende (The Tree of LifeCity of GodThe Motorcycle Diaries [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), about a massively successful TV clown who is starting to develop psychological issues. The TV theme is continued in the other Brazilian film, Neurotic Quest for Serenity, where a film and television actress starts to unravel after getting a letter from her ghostwriter.

Other titles include Summer Children by Iceland’s Guðrún Ragnarsdóttir, a period piece about a group of children stuck in a summer camp in the 1970s, the European hikikomori story Different Kinds of Rain by German filmmaker Isabel Prahl, and Macedonian director Gjorce Staverski’s satirical critique of Eastern European “cowboy capitalism”, Secret Ingredient.

Several films deal with family issues: Nearest and Dearest by Ksenia Zueva is an exploration of a Russian family on the verge of collapse, Korea’s Home by Kim Jong Woo shows a man left on his own to struggle with his kids when both of his wives are left in a coma after a car accident, and Japan’s Goodbye, Grandpa! by Yukihiro Morigaki depicts a teenager’s dread as she has to come to terms with her grandfather’s death and having a burdensome family.

The Black Nights Film Festival will begin on 17 November. 

Here is the full list of titles in the Black Nights First Feature Competition:

Bingo - Daniel Rezende (Brazil)
Buddha.mov - Kabir Mehta (India)
Different Kinds of Rain - Isabel Prahl (Germany)
Driver - Yehonatan Indursky (Israel/France)
Goodbye, Grandpa! - Yukihiro Morigaki (Japan)
HomeKim Jong-woo (South Korea)
Nearest and Dearest - Ksenia Zueva (Russia)
Neurotic Quest for Serenity - Paulinho Caruso and Teodoro Poppovic (Brazil)
Resurrection - Kristof Hoornaert (Belgium)
Secret Ingredient - Gjorce Stavreski (Macedonia/Greece)
Summer ChildrenGuðrún Ragnarsdóttir (Iceland/Norway)
SunbeatClara Laperrousaz and Laura Laperrousaz (France)
The Faithful Son [+see also:
film review
film profile] - Guérin van de Vorst (Belgium)
The Heat After the Rain - Cristóbal Serrá Jorquera (Costa Rica)
The Marriage - Blerta Zeqiri (Kosovo/Albania)
The Seagull - Erkan Tunç (Turkey)

 
