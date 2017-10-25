Thessaloniki lifts the lid on its full line-up
by Vassilis Economou
- The 58th edition of the Greek gathering includes a thematic international competition, a Greek focus and the launch of its first VR competition
Focusing on the concept of “The Need for Roots”, the 58th Thessaloniki International Film Festival (TIFF) has unveiled its full line-up. The 14 feature films that are competing for the Golden Alexander also follow the core ideas behind Simone Weil’s book of the same name, which focuses on both the concept of uprootedness and the re-establishment of roots. The 58th TIFF runs from 2-12 November.
The selected films are helmed by new voices from around the globe, and are either debut or sophomore features. European co-productions have a heavy presence, with ten participants, while three of them are aiming to enrapture the local audience, as they are Greek, with two of them also set to enjoy their world premieres. Among the selected productions are Gilles Coulier's feature debut, Cargo
(Belgium/Netherlands/France), the Tribeca winner Son of Sofia
by Elina Psykou (Greece/France/Bulgaria) and the festival hit Winter Brothers
by Hlynur Pálmason (Denmark/Iceland). The other films that will take part in TIFF's International Competition are Beast
by Michael Pearce (UK), Closeness
by Kantemir Balagov (Russia), Life Guidance
by Ruth Mader (Austria), Lucky by John Carroll Lynch (USA), No Date, No Signature by Vahid Jalilvand (Iran), Ravens
by Jens Assur (Sweden), The Dragon's Defense by Natalia Santa (Colombia), The Garden
film profile] by Sonja Maria Kröner (Germany), The Ox by Yorgos Nikopoulos (Greece), The Surface of Things by Nancy Biniadaki (Germany/Greece) and Those Long Haired Nights by Gerardo Calagui (the Philippines).
Furthermore, seven films will be introduced to the Greek audience as out-of-competition selections: Columbus by Kogonada (USA), Daybreak
by Gentian Koçi (Albania/Greece), Do It Yourself by Dimitris Tsilifonis (Greece), Life and Nothing More
by Antonio Méndez Esparza (Spain), Disappearance by Ali Asgari (Iran), The Cakemaker
film profile] by Ofir Raul Graizer (Germany/Israel) and Thorn by Gabriel Tzafka (Denmark/Greece).
As is the case at every edition, Greek cinema is fully in the spotlight of the most important gathering in the country. In total, 33 Greek features will be screened during the 58th TIFF, and 15 of them will participate in the "First Run" section, thus making them candidates for the six independent awards handed out by the festival. The selection includes films by newcomers and established directors, such as 4 Days by Michalis Giagkounidis (Greece), Approach by Τony Lykouressis (Greece), Back Held Hands by Nikos Kornilios (Greece), Blue Queen by Alex Sipsidis (Greece), Happy Birthday by Christos Georgiou (Greece/Germany), Love Me Not
by Alexandros Avranas (Greece/France/Cyprus), People by Pavlos Iordanopoulos (Greece), Polyxeni by Dora Masklavanou (Greece), Rosemarie
film profile] by Adonis Florides (Cyprus), Sacrilege by Marsa Makri (Greece), Timeless Stories by Vassilis Raisis (Greece), To R by Filmmakers Group Stin R (Greece), Too Much Info Clouding over My Head by Vassilis Christofilakis (Greece), Ussak by Kyriakos Katzourakis (Greece) and Women Who Passed My Way by Stavros Tsiolis (Greece). Also, the internationally co-produced documentary Dolphin Man by Lefteris Charitos will have a special screening as part of the Greek section.
Finally, the 58th TIFF will initiate the first Virtual Reality Competition in Greece and the Balkans, with ten VR films that will be screened in a new venue in the city centre. The winner will receive an award sponsored by the Film Center Serbia. Click here to see the films selected in the VR Competition.
It should be mentioned that apart from the attending directors, the guests at the 58th TIFF include Alexander Payne and Jean-Marc Barr, while a carte blanche is being given to Greek scriptwriter Efthimis Filippou (The Lobster
, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
film profile]) to screen ten of his favourite films.