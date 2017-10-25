Thessaloniki’s Agora unveils all of its sections

by Vassilis Economou

25/10/2017 - The biggest film industry event in Greece includes sessions intended for co-productions, works in progress and training that focus particularly on South-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean

The Thessaloniki International Film Festival’s parallel industry event, Agora, has announced its selection for this year’s edition. Running from 4-11 November at Warehouse C, Agora will include a series of events and sections that cover all aspects of film production, with a special focus on the countries of South-Eastern Europe, the Balkans and the Mediterranean. TIFF’s Agora is supported by Creative Europe – MEDIA.

Apart from the Film Market, which is this year hosting 264 movies, the most prominent event is, of course, the 13th Crossroads Co-Production Forum (7-12 November), headed up by Marie-Pierre Macia, where 13 projects from 12 different countries have been selected. Producers will have the opportunity to introduce their projects to film professionals from the region, with the ultimate aim being to find possible partners and compete for one of the Crossroads awards, which cover areas ranging from script development to post-production.

The selected projects are:

200 Meters - Ameen Nayfeh

Producer: May Odeh – Odeh Films (Palestine)

Avanos - Panagiotis Charamis

Producer: Kostas Baliotis – 2D2R (Greece)

Fishers of Men - Alex Camilleri

Producer: Oliver Mallia – Pellikola (Malta)

Fronteira - Nuno Baltazar

Producer: Leonel Vieira - Stopline Films (Portugal)

Girl without Clothes - Yannis Korres

Producer: Alexis Pilos - Zero-Zero Productions (Greece)

Margherita - Valentina Carnelutti

Producers: Marco Alessi - Dugong Films; Valentina Carnelutti - Fiore Leone Produzioni (Italy)

Other People - Meedo Taha

Producers: Wesam Nassar – ESHMAWI; Meedo Taha – drawFILM (Lebanon)

Protected Species - Hristo Simeonov

Producer: Katya Trichkova - Contrast Films (Bulgaria)

Rainbows Don’t Last Long - Mayye Zayed

Producers: Halina Dyrschka – Ambrosia Film; Mayye Zayed – Rufy’s Films (Germany/Egypt)

The Rooftops of Fez - Abdelhai Laraki

Producer: Caroline Locardi - A2L Production (Morocco)

Un Peu De Chaos Inexplicable - Yorgos Gkikapeppas

Producer: Yorgos Gkigapeppas – Film Society (Greece)

We Kiss in Dark Nightclubs and I Explain - Daphné Hérétakis

Producer: Jasmina Sijercic - Bocalupo Films (France)

Co-producer: Yorgos Tsourgiannis – Horsefly Production (Greece)

Zuhal - Nazlı Elif Durlu

Producer: Anna Maria Aslanoğlu - istos film (Turkey)

The Agora Works in Progress (9 November) is a closed session that will include 12 films currently in post-production, which will be screened to a limited number of industry guests and will compete for the prestigious Eurimages Lab Project Award, which comes with €50,000, plus post-production services offered by Greek outfit Graal. The selection of the winners will be made by a jury comprising Bero Beyer, artistic director of the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR); Dorien van de Pas, of the Netherlands Film Fund/Eurimages; and Ilias Georgiopoulos, a distributor at Danaos Films.

In the training section, Agora will host the second edition of the Thessaloniki Locarno Industry Academy (6-11 November), with six participants from South-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean. Furthermore, 7 November will be dedicated to training, with a whole day co-organised with Creative Europe Desk MEDIA Greece, while the day after, ACE will hold a discussion think tank for participating producers in partnership with the Netherlands Film Festival and the IFFR.