"Italy wins" at Villerupt
by Camillo De Marco
- The 40th edition of the Italian Film Festival in the town of Lorena opens on Friday 27 October, with 19 films in competition and tributes to Luigi Comencini and MT Giordana
"Italy wins" is the optimistic slogan chosen for this year's 40th edition of the Villerupt Italian Film Festival. The festival is set to open on Friday 27 October with Roan Johson's Piuma
and will close on 12 November with the new film by the Taviani brothers, Rainbow - A Private Affair
film profile].
The directors Antoine Compagnone and Oreste Sarchelli announced that the great films that have marked the festival's path since its beginning will be re-screened in order celebrate the festival's 40 year anniversary, kicking off with films such as Father and Master by the Taviani Brothers, winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes in 1977, and ending with Fire at Sea
which won the Golden Bear at Berlin in 2016. A further 11 films are also due to be screened as part of the celebration, including: The Tree of Wooden Clogs, Bye Bye Monkey, Cinema Paradiso, Mediterraneo, The Stolen Children, Il Postino, Life is Beautiful, The Son's Room
Reality
The Great Beauty
and The Wonders
film profile]. "It seemed to be the best way to celebrate the quality of the cinema that we are defending."
There are a total of 60 films on the program at Villerupt, 19 of which are in competition, 20 in the Panorama section (including the Italian Oscar candidate, A Ciambra
film profile] by Jonas Carpignano), six documentaries, an homage to Marco Tullio Giordana (including his most recent film, Due soldati [lit. Two Soldiers], which is yet to be edited) and eight masterpieces from Luigi Comencini.
Along with the directors and screenwriters François Cailla and Antoine Lassaigne and the poet Jean Portante, the jury president, Cristina Comencini, will be deciding which film is worthy of the Amilcar Grand Prix sculpture. They will also be joined by a young jury, a critics jury and an exhibitors jury who will be deliberating on a selection of unpublished titles in France. In competition are 7 Minutes
by Michele Placido, Pure Hearts
by Roberto De Paolis, Easy
by Andrea Magnani, Fortunata
by Sergio Castellitto, Hannah
by Andrea Pallaoro, Children of the Night
by Andrea De Sica, Tainted Souls
by Matteo Botrugno and Daniele Coluccini, There is a Light
by Fabio Mollo, The Furlough
by Claudio Amendola, The Order of Things
by Andrea Segre, The Stuff of Dreams
by Gianfranco Cabiddu, The Ark of Disperata
by Edoardo Winspeare, Let Yourself Go!
by Francesco Amato, Last Christmas by Christiano Pahler, Manuel
by Dario Albertini, Sicilian Ghost Story
by Fabio Grassadonia and Antonio Piazza, Tutto quello che vuoi
by Francesco Bruni, Poison - The Land of Fires
film profile] by Diego Olivares and Xolo by Giuseppe Valentino.
(Translated from Italian)