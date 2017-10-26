The Teacher (2016)
Absence of Closeness (2017)
Western (2017)
The Line (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

COTTBUS 2017 Industry

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

The 19th connecting cottbus launches coco Work in Progress

by 

- The East-West co-production market organised during the Cottbus Film Festival has announced the four projects selected for the very first edition of coco Work in Progress

The 19th connecting cottbus launches coco Work in Progress

For its 19th edition, the connecting cottbus East-West co-production market, aka“coco”, is launching a new initiative called Work in Progress/WIP. connecting cottbus will take place on 9 and 10 November during the 27th Cottbus Film Festival (7-12 November), thus making the east German city, located just a few miles away from the Polish border, a key destination for Central and Eastern European film professionals once again. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Four projects have been selected from among 50 submissions from 25 countries. These are: Crystal Swan by Darya Zhuk, produced by Birgit Gernboeck for Demarsh Film (Belarus/Germany/USA); Hier by Bálint Kenyeres, produced by Jamila Wenske for One Two Films (Germany); Speedway by Dorota Kędzierzawska, produced by Arthur Reinhart for Kid Film (Poland); and Voroshilovgrad by Yaroslav Lodygin, produced by Vladimir Yatsenko for LIMELITE (Ukraine). 

These projects are competing for the €35,000 coco WIP Award, an in-kind prize sponsored by German post-production company D-Facto Motion.

This new programme should contribute to further extending coco’s impressive track record, which includes The High Sun [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Dalibor Matanic
interview: Tihana Lazovic
film profile], A Good Wife [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] and Kills on Wheels [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile], to mention but a few recent examples that have passed through the platform. 

connecting cottbus is supported by the German regional funds Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and MDM Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, as well as Creative Europe – MEDIA.

Click here for more information on connecting cottbus. 

 
Jihlava
EPI Distribution
Focal Production Value
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss