The 19th connecting cottbus launches coco Work in Progress

by Bénédicte Prot

26/10/2017 - The East-West co-production market organised during the Cottbus Film Festival has announced the four projects selected for the very first edition of coco Work in Progress

For its 19th edition, the connecting cottbus East-West co-production market, aka“coco”, is launching a new initiative called Work in Progress/WIP. connecting cottbus will take place on 9 and 10 November during the 27th Cottbus Film Festival (7-12 November), thus making the east German city, located just a few miles away from the Polish border, a key destination for Central and Eastern European film professionals once again.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Four projects have been selected from among 50 submissions from 25 countries. These are: Crystal Swan by Darya Zhuk, produced by Birgit Gernboeck for Demarsh Film (Belarus/Germany/USA); Hier by Bálint Kenyeres, produced by Jamila Wenske for One Two Films (Germany); Speedway by Dorota Kędzierzawska, produced by Arthur Reinhart for Kid Film (Poland); and Voroshilovgrad by Yaroslav Lodygin, produced by Vladimir Yatsenko for LIMELITE (Ukraine).

These projects are competing for the €35,000 coco WIP Award, an in-kind prize sponsored by German post-production company D-Facto Motion.

This new programme should contribute to further extending coco’s impressive track record, which includes The High Sun , A Good Wife and Kills on Wheels , to mention but a few recent examples that have passed through the platform.

connecting cottbus is supported by the German regional funds Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and MDM Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, as well as Creative Europe – MEDIA.

Click here for more information on connecting cottbus.