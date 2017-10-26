The Teacher (2016)
Absence of Closeness (2017)
Western (2017)
The Line (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Western (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

PRODUCTION Germany

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Berlin, I Love You enters production

by 

- Following on from Paris, je t’aime and New York, I Love You, the omnibus film revolves around ten poetic, zany love stories set in the German capital

Berlin, I Love You enters production
(l-r) Co-producer Alice de Sousa (Galleon Films), producer Edda Reiser (Walk on Water Films), actress Helen Mirren and producer Josef Steinberger (Rheingold Films) (© Martin Nicholas Kunz/BILY Media GmbH)

For the episode of the omnibus film Berlin, I Love You that Massy Tadjedin (Last Night [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) is shooting in the German capital, the director has put together a star-studded international ensemble cast composed of Helen Mirren (The Queen [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andy Harries
interview: Stephen Frears
film profile]), Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler). After Paris, je t’aime (2006) and New York, I Love You [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (2009), ten poetic, zany love stories are being stitched together to paint a portrait of the unique city of Berlin.

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

The filmmakers who have been signed up to deliver this cinematic love letter to the once-divided city include directors such as Dennis Gansel (The Wave [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Fernando Eimbcke (Lake Tahoe), Dani Levy (Go for Zucker! [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Peter Chelsom (Hector and the Search for Happiness [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Dianna Agron (Glee), first-time helmers Justin Franklin and Daniel Lwowski, and Til Schweiger (Head Full of Honey [+see also:
trailer
film profile]). All of the episodes will be interconnected. Under the direction of Josef Rusnak (The 13th Floor), the entire cast will appear in an overarching framework plot. The ensemble of the various episodes includes Diego Luna (Blood Father [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Patrick Dempsey (Bridget Jones’s Baby [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Jim Sturgess (Kidnapping Mr Heineken [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Dianna Agron, Rafaëlle Cohen (Beauty and the Beast), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun), Jenna Dewan-Tatum (Step Up), Toni Garrn (You Are Wanted), Sibel Kekilli (Game of Thrones), Hannelore Elsner (Cherry Blossoms [+see also:
trailer
film profile]) and Robert Stadlober (Taxi [+see also:
trailer
film profile]). 

Berlin, I Love You is being produced by Claus ClausenEdda Reiser (Walk on Water Films) and Josef Steinberger (Rheingold Films), while Alice De Sousa (Galleon Films) and Skady Lis (Getaway Pictures) are acting as co-producers. The executive producer is Emmanuel Benbihy, who kicked off the “Cities of Love” franchise with the aforementioned Paris, je t’aime and New York, I Love You.

Supported by the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and the German Federal Film Fund, the shoot for Berlin, I Love You will run until mid-November. The international sales are handled by US firm Highland Film Group.

 
Jihlava
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss