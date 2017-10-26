Berlin, I Love You enters production

by Birgit Heidsiek

26/10/2017 - Following on from Paris, je t’aime and New York, I Love You, the omnibus film revolves around ten poetic, zany love stories set in the German capital

For the episode of the omnibus film Berlin, I Love You that Massy Tadjedin (Last Night ) is shooting in the German capital, the director has put together a star-studded international ensemble cast composed of Helen Mirren (The Queen ), Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler). After Paris, je t’aime (2006) and New York, I Love You (2009), ten poetic, zany love stories are being stitched together to paint a portrait of the unique city of Berlin.

The filmmakers who have been signed up to deliver this cinematic love letter to the once-divided city include directors such as Dennis Gansel (The Wave ), Fernando Eimbcke (Lake Tahoe), Dani Levy (Go for Zucker! ), Peter Chelsom (Hector and the Search for Happiness ), Dianna Agron (Glee), first-time helmers Justin Franklin and Daniel Lwowski, and Til Schweiger (Head Full of Honey ). All of the episodes will be interconnected. Under the direction of Josef Rusnak (The 13th Floor), the entire cast will appear in an overarching framework plot. The ensemble of the various episodes includes Diego Luna (Blood Father ), Patrick Dempsey (Bridget Jones’s Baby ), Jim Sturgess (Kidnapping Mr Heineken ), Dianna Agron, Rafaëlle Cohen (Beauty and the Beast), Patrick Schwarzenegger (Midnight Sun), Jenna Dewan-Tatum (Step Up), Toni Garrn (You Are Wanted), Sibel Kekilli (Game of Thrones), Hannelore Elsner (Cherry Blossoms ) and Robert Stadlober (Taxi ).

Berlin, I Love You is being produced by Claus Clausen, Edda Reiser (Walk on Water Films) and Josef Steinberger (Rheingold Films), while Alice De Sousa (Galleon Films) and Skady Lis (Getaway Pictures) are acting as co-producers. The executive producer is Emmanuel Benbihy, who kicked off the “Cities of Love” franchise with the aforementioned Paris, je t’aime and New York, I Love You.

Supported by the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg and the German Federal Film Fund, the shoot for Berlin, I Love You will run until mid-November. The international sales are handled by US firm Highland Film Group.