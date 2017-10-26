Limerick ready to host the shoot for its first big international TV production, Nightflyers

by Davide Abbatescianni

26/10/2017 - The new SYFY TV series will be shot at Troy Studios, the brand-new film hub of the Republic of Ireland

The Irish city of Limerick recently welcomed the arrival of the production crew of Nightflyers, the upcoming TV series produced for NBC-owned channel SYFY and based on the 1980 space opera penned by US writer George RR Martin, best known for the internationally successful Game of Thrones saga.

The production of the series will last 16 weeks and will employ around 500 film professionals in total. Troy Studios will finally be opening its doors to its first international production and will offer up its massive film studio complex totalling an area of 350,000 sq ft. This hub has become a major asset to the South-West region of the country and was built on the site of a disused Dell factory in Castletroy, the largest suburb of Limerick. Construction of the studio wrapped in 2016 and was completed thanks to the contributions of Ardmore Studios' decision makers Siún Ní Raghallaigh, Ossie Kilkenny and John Kelleher.

According to rumours reported by Tor.com and Hollywood Reporter, this TV series is based on the 1987 film of the same name, directed by Robert Collector (aka TC Blake) and starring Catherine Mary Stewart, Michael Praed, John Standing and James Avery. The plot of both the 1987 film and, probably, its remake revolves around a group of space scientists searching for a mysterious alien creature and the homicidal jealousy of the ship's computer, apparently caused by the captain's love for one of his staff.

Produced by David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein for Hypnotic, as well as Daniel Cerone, Jeff Buhler, Alison Rosenzweig and Michael Gaeta, of Gaeta Rosenzweig Films, Nightflyers is currently still in negotiations with Netflix's headquarters in Los Gatos, which intends to purchase the project straight-to-series. Nightflyers' production team also includes Lloyd Ivan Miller and Alice P Neuhauser for Lloyd Ivan Miller Productions, as well as the screenwriter and producer of the original 1980s film, Robert Jaffe.

The TV series is set to air between late 2018 and early 2019.