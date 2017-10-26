The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Focus: God's Own Country (2017)
PRODUCTION Belgium/Luxembourg

Salima Glamine and Dimitri Linder wrap the shoot for their feature debut, For a Happy Life

by 

- Principal photography will be completed on 1 November for the film, which stars Sofia Lesaffre and Pascal Elbé

Salima Glamine and Dimitri Linder wrap the shoot for their feature debut, For a Happy Life
Actors Sofia Lesaffre and Pascal Elbé

1 November will mark the end of the shoot for the feature debut by Salima Glamine and Dimitri LinderFor a Happy Life, starring Sofia Lesaffre and Pascal Elbé, and produced by Tarantula. After initially working as a location manager, Linder has served as first assistant director for various Belgian directors, such as Bouli LannersJoachim LafosseBenoît Mariage and, most recently, on Raw [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Julia Ducournau
film profile] by Julia Ducournau. In 2012, he directed his first film, the short Après 3 minutes, which he co-wrote with Salima Glamine. For her part, Glamine is an actress who has performed in features such as Fragile(s) [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Ma place au soleil [+see also:
trailer
film profile], plus the TV movie Tata Bakhta by Merzak Allouache.

For a Happy Life follows the trials and tribulations of Amel, a 17-year-old girl of Algerian heritage. For several months, she has been having a secret relationship with 22-year-old Mashir Fahrad, of Pakistani lineage. But will their love be strong enough to withstand the burdens of their respective cultures? For a Happy Life tells the story of two people who are besotted with each other, but who are forced into hiding in order to love one another – a contemporary reinterpretation of the archetypal romantic tragedy Romeo and Juliet. In this love story, it is no longer the families that clash with each other, but rather whole communities, cultures and traditions. 

The role of Amel is played by young actress Sofia Lesaffre, who graced screens in Alone [+see also:
trailer
film profile] by David MoreauHeaven Will Wait [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile] by Marie Castille Mention-Schaar and Don’t Leave Me by Xavier Durringer. Meanwhile, Pascal Elbé, currently on the cinema listings in Knock and set to appear in Brillantissime by Michèle Laroque in early 2018, will play her father. They are flanked by a cast of non-professional actors.

For a Happy Life is being produced by Tarantula Belgique and Tarantula Luxembourg, with support from the Wallonia-Brussels Federation’s Film and Audiovisual Centre, and the Film Fund Luxembourg

(Translated from French)

 
