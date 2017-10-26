The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Focus: On Body and Soul (2017)
PRODUCTION Poland

Władysław Pasikowski shooting Pitbull: The Last Pig in Warsaw

by 

- The cult Polish director has taken over Patryk Vega’s money-spinning action-drama franchise

Director Władysław Pasikowski (right) and pop star Dorota "Doda" Rabczewska on the set of Pitbull: The Last Pig (© Maciej Hachlica/Krzysztof Wiktor/Ent One Investments)

Warsaw witnesses a fresh wave of crime and violence when local cops begin to investigate gangs to find out who murdered one of their own. The talented and troubled police officers Majami, Despero, Metyl and Quantico will have to confront not only organised crime groups, but also the bureaucracy that is paralysing work in their precinct. This is the plot of Pitbull: The Last Pig (Pitbull. Ostatni pies), which started shooting in Warsaw earlier this month. The follow-up to Patryk Vega’s 2005 hit action flick Pitbull [+see also:
trailer
film profile] (also a TV series), and its 2016 sequels Pitbull: New Orders [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Pitbull: Dangerous Women [+see also:
trailer
film profile], will reunite audiences with characters from both of the latter films. The main cast consists of Marcin Dorociński (Pitbull, Rose [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]Small Town Killers [+see also:
trailer
film profile]), Piotr Stramowski (Pitbull: New Orders), Krzysztof Stroiński (Walser [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]Fear of Falling), Rafał Mohr (Three Sisters T [+see also:
trailer
film profile]The Red Spider [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Marcin Koszalka
film profile]) and pop star Dorota “Doda” Rabczewska (With a Warm Heart [+see also:
film review
trailer
film profile]). Both Dorociński and Stramowski gave their breakthrough performances in Vega’s films.

The directing of the new instalment in the Pitbull series has been entrusted to Władysław Pasikowski, who also penned the script. In the early 1990s, he secured his position as one of Poland’s cult directors with Pigs and Pigs 2: The Last Blood. These sombre police dramas introduced a new style of filmmaking and innovative characters in Polish cinema after the fall of communism, and created a great deal of hype around actor Bogusław Linda (Afterimage [+see also:
film review
trailer
interview: Zofia Wichlacz
film profile]). Pasikowski later directed the TV series Cop, which proved his talent for genre storytelling. He also co-wrote the script for Andrzej Wajda’s Katyń [+see also:
film review
trailer
film focus
interview: Andrzej Wajda
interview: Michal Kwiecinski
film profile]. “Standing on the set of the next Pitbull movie feels like taking on life’s biggest challenge,” Pasikowski said in a press release. “I will have to live up to both the impressive financial success of the new Pitbull films and a legendary TV series from 2005,” he added. 

Filming will end on 2 December after 35 days of shooting. Emil Stępień (Pitbull: New Orders, Pitbull: Dangerous Women) is producing the film, and Kino Świat is its Polish distributor. The theatrical release of Pasikowski’s cop action-drama is set for 2018. 

 
