The Other Side of Hope (2017)
Absence of Closeness (2017)
Western (2017)
The Line (2017)
On Body and Soul (2017)
God's Own Country (2017)
A Gentle Creature (2017)
previous
next
Choose your language en | es | fr | it
Focus: Western (2017)
News

Films / Reviews

Production / Funding

Festivals / Awards

Industry / Market

Box Office

Institutions / Legislation

Events / Promotion

Television

Films

Film Focus

Feature films database

Directors

Scriptwriters

Submit a film

Southern Mediterranean films database

Interviews
Festivals
Videos

Trailers/Teasers/Clips

Video interviews

Making Of

Industry Panels

Short Films

Other videos

Industry

Events

Industry Reports

Country Focus

Producers

Production companies

Distributors

International sales

European film schools

Services

Online Screenwriting Training Course

Guided course for feature film writing

International Film Business Online

Script analysis

Translation service

More

Newsletter

Cineuropa prize

Calendar

Advanced search

Advertise on Cineuropa

Links

Download logos and banners

Blogs archive

 

BOX OFFICE Poland

email print share on facebook share on twitter share on google+

Botoxx tops the 2017 Polish box-office with two million admissions

by 

- Director Patryk Vega has been doing exceedingly well financially with his recent films and plans to tell stories from a woman’s perspective from now on

Botoxx tops the 2017 Polish box-office with two million admissions
Botoxx by Patryk Vega

Botoxx by Patryk Vega has already broken a number of box-office records: with 711,906 admissions, the movie had the best opening weekend of 2017, and the second best of any film in the last 30 years. After six days in theatres, over one million viewers had watched the medical drama-thriller, and it has now racked up two million admissions after almost a month on release. In addition, the movie is making big bucks – and not only in the local market. With $1.34 million in takings, it's currently the most popular non-English-language film screened this year in the UK. “It's the most widely distributed contemporary Polish film,” says Radosław Konder, of Phoenix Production LLC, the international distributor of Botoxx, as well as Planet Single [+see also:
trailer
film profile]The Art of Loving [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and the Pitbull [+see also:
trailer
film profile] series. “Botoxx will be presented in at least 15 countries on four continents. Most of the screenings have been fully booked within a few hours,” he adds. So far, Vega’s new film has been shown in the USA, Canada, Austria, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Iceland, Luxembourg, Norway and Australia. “More deals are in progress,” says Konder. 

(The article continues below - Commercial information)

Botoxx revolves around four female medical professionals, and as Vega tells Cineuropa, it is 100% based on true stories. “I was educated in cultural sociology and journalism, and I have a background in documentary filmmaking,” says the writer-director, who also has a producer's credit on the movie, through Vega Investments. “When I start working on a film, I surround myself with people who work in the environment I will be showing – for example, police officers or doctors. I record hours-long interviews, then I pick the best dialogues and the stories that moved me,” adds Vega, whose two most recent films, both instalments in the Pitbull series, topped the local box office in 2016. “I am one of the few Polish producers who don’t use public money. I work according to a system similar to the American one – I have investors putting their funds in my films, and if it doesn’t make a profit, I can’t find money for the next project. In that sense, I am ‘worth as much as my last film’,” he explains. He adds that another reason why his films are so successful is because he mixes a few genres together, instead of picking only one. “The Polish audience is not interested in ‘just an action film’,” says the Botoxx helmer.

He also states that the fact that it is usually women who make the decision about which movie to see helped the female character-driven Pitbull: Dangerous Women [+see also:
trailer
film profile] and Botoxx to improve their box-office figures. “All of my upcoming films will present a woman’s perspective, which I find fascinating,” says Vega, who called Cineuropa from the set of his new production, entitled Mafia Women (Kobiety mafii). The film is set for a 2018 release, and the director claims that he is working on four different projects and has a jam-packed schedule until 2020.

 
Jihlava
EPI Distribution
LIM
 

latest news

 

more news

Newsletter

Follow us on

facebook twitter rss